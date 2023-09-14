QUICKSBURG — Mountain View head coach Kyle Kokkonen had to do something this week he hasn't had to do much during the last few years — make sure his team stays focused after a victory.
The Generals are coming off a 22-8 win over Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology last week. It was Mountain View's first win of the season. The Generals host Parry McCluer on Friday.
"It's nice," Kokkonen said. "It's nice for us as a whole. We had to do what you normally do on a Monday after a win and try to find the balance of being excited and ready to move on. But (Tuesday) they came out and buckled down really hard. It was a great day for football and really seemed focused and ready to roll."
The Generals had a solid running game against Thomas Jefferson, in a game where it was called at halftime due to lightning. Junior Adam Lambert ran for 174 yards, and the Generals ran for 194 as a team.
Kokkonen said he was happy with the play of his offensive line, which last year had only one player who had one start entering the season.
"We're not at an abundance of experience there but noticeably better," Kokkonen said. "We have guys that we can count on. We have guys that we can rotate. When we're rotating on the offensive line this year it's not rotating somebody in that has no idea what's going on and that's huge for us. I thought they played noticeably better and are taking the steps that we need to take. We have a ways to go but noticeably better and that's comforting."
The Generals (1-2) played better defensively against Thomas Jefferson, and Kokkonen said he was happy about that.
"That's a hard part about defense is you can be great for about 90 percent, but if you consistently screw up 10 percent then all of a sudden now your defense isn't very strong," Kokkonen said. "So for our guys last week we found a way to limit our 10 percent. We made mistakes on basically two long plays, which we made mistakes on basically two long plays the week before. So for our guys it's being able to understand that we can bend a little bit and not completely break. That was nice for them. Just that consistency as a whole is what they need to do moving forward."
Kokkonen said what he was most proud of in last week's win was the physicality of his squad.
"I'm most proud of how physical we were last Friday," Kokkonen said. "It's one of those things we've been physical and it's kind of what Generals football's been since forever. If we were going to win that ballgame I knew we were going to have to be more physical than TJ. And it was really nice to come out and be dominantly physical."
The Generals are playing an independent schedule this season. Many games are against teams with a limited number of players and are rebuilding their programs, just like Mountain View. However, this week, the Generals are not playing one of those schools.
Parry McCluer is a solid program, and Kokkonen said they will be a real challenge for his team.
"Parry McCluer is kind of the same thing we saw last year," Kokkonen said. "They're a tough team. They're physical. They run the football hard. They fly to the football. They're a good football team. I think they're one of the best teams we see all year long -- and that's great. We've talked about we want to get to the point where we're just not beating the teams noticeably worse than us. It's a good challenge for our guys this week. I'm pretty pumped for it."
Parry McCluer (2-1) is averaging 38.0 points per contest.
Kokkonen said the Fighting Blues run the straight-T formation and mix in some spread offense. He said they will mostly be looking to run but can also pass the ball well.
Kokkonen said the Fighting Blues are also solid on defense.
"They're big up front," Kokkonen said. "Those three down guys are pretty large. The linebackers play aggressive. Their fullback is also an inside linebacker and he's a good football player. He's flying to the football. They're going to apply some pressure."
Kokkonen said he wants to see his players be as physical as they can be against another robust and physical team this week.
"I want to see aggression against somebody that's going to give a little back, that's what I'm really interested in," Kokkonen said. "Parry McCluer is going to be physical. They know they're going to be physical. And if we still come out and be as physical as we possible can be the whole world's open to us then. So I want to see us do that against a team that we know is going to stand up and give a little back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.