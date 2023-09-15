QUICKSBURG — Mountain View had some positives coming out of its 45-16 non-district prep football loss to Parry McCluer, but one big negative that MVHS head coach Kyle Kokkonen saw happened when junior Adam Lambert suffered an injury early in the game.
Lambert suffered an ankle injury with 7:40 left in the first quarter and did not return. Kokkonen said he could see his players drop their heads when Lambert left the game.
"I think our biggest thing is wwe'renot to the point mentally where we can handle losing a player like Adam yet," Kokkonen said. "And it's not necessarily that we can't physically handle it. I think we have a ways to go mentally that we can handle. Our heads drop when something like that happens, whether it's a big play or whether it's a player out. Right now, we're at the point where we're getting over that hurdle. And it just took us too long to get over that."
The Generals' defense came up big to start the game. Parry McCluer drove 47 yards to the Mountain View 10. The Generals forced the Fighting Blues into a fourth-and-goal from the Mountain View 2.
Mountain View completed the goal-line stand, holding Parry McCluer's Aaron Pruett to no gain to turn the ball over on downs.
"That was amazing," Mountain View's Shreejee Patel said. "This is probably one of the top offenses we will play. They run the T-(formation) and to stop them on the 2-yard line was amazing."
Three plays later, Lambert suffered his ankle injury. The Generals were forced to punt, and Parry McCluer's JJ Jones returned the punt 38 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
Turnovers were also costly for the Generals in the first half. After a Parry McCluer interception, the Fighting Blues went 31 yards on four plays for a 14-0 lead with 4:22 left in the opening quarter. Jackson Brockenbrough scored on an 11-yard run.
Mountain View was forced to punt on its next possession, and the Generals' punter, Izzy Espinal, had trouble with the snap from his end zone and stepped out of bounds for a safety with 2:31 left in the opening quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Fighting Blues went 43 yards on six plays for a 23-0 lead with 11:04 left in the first half. The drive was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Glass to Anthony Gonzales.
Parry McCluer (3-1) recovered a Mountain View fumble on the ensuing possession and extended its lead. The Fighting Blues used seven plays to go 43 yards. Pruett scored on a 6-yard run for a 29-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first half.
On Parry McCluer's next possession it went 79 yards on five plays. Jones scored on a 59-yard run to give the Fighting Blues a 37-0 halftime lead.
The Generals' passing game took off in the second half. Patel connected with German Salinas Ortiz for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 11:19 left in the game. The score capped off an 11-play, 50-yard drive and cut the lead to 37-8.
"That was kind of our plan," Kokkonen said. "That was our game plan coming in. We knew we were going to have to spread them out a little bit and it was there. [The first] touchdown did not come on all of their [backups]. It came on the same guys that we saw the majority of the game. So that's proof that we're capable. It's proof that the game plan's there and the kids can do it. We just got to fight the mental battle a little bit."
The Fighting Blues needed three plays to score again on a 19-yard pass from Glass to Landon Catlett.
Mountain View responded on the ensuing drive. Patel connected with Alex Fields for a 54-yard pass play to the Parry McCluer 22.
"That was another drawn-up pass," Patel said. "I think it worked really well for us. He beat [the defender] and we got it."
Four plays later, Patel connected again with Salinas Ortiz for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:36 left in the game.
"To see the offense do well — that's my pride," Patel said. "I love seeing that. But seeing us struggle — that's on me. I feel like I failed as a team captain. But when we came out in the second half, I think we did really well."
Patel threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and Salinas Ortiz caught three passes for 70 yards and two scores.
The Generals (1-3) play at Page County next week. Kokkonen said they must build on the second half they played against Parry McCluer.
"We came out and did what we needed to do and did win the second half," Kokkonen said. "So for us going forward, I told them however many games we got left we're 1-0 on halves staring tonight. So win every half from here on out and we're going to be in great shape. It's unfortunate it started in the second half tonight but it did start. Parry McCluer's a great team. Some of the things that we were able to do with Parry McCluer is going to definitely work against some of the teams coming up on our schedule."
