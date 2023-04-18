QUICKSBURG — There's no question who Mountain View's softball team leader is — Emma Saeler.
Mountain View head coach Kate Kersey said the senior catcher is the one the team looks to on and off the field.
"They look to Emma for leadership almost before they look into the dugout," Kersey said. "She's that strong, self-assured, very quiet, stoic leader. And in a sport where emotions can get a little high, especially when you're a struggling program — she's the calm in the storm."
Saeler has been the ultimate leader for Mountain View's softball program for the last three seasons.
The senior has led the way by example and vocally for a program that has struggled with inexperience and has had only three wins in seven years.
"Obviously, we've been part of a rebuilding program so it's been really important to take on a bit of leadership role and really use my experience to help those who are just starting out," Saeler said. "And I think throughout these past three years, through all of the hardships, I think there's been definite positives to it. I think we've grown as a team and as players ourselves. And I think we really put a lot of pieces together, and I think the wins will eventually start coming as long as everybody puts the work in and the heart. It's definitely been hard, but I think overall just the experience of getting to help teach and help others learn has been really great for me."
Saeler said that while becoming a leader, she's learned a lot and been able to use that for other aspects of her life.
"I think what I've learned most is how to be a great leader," Saeler said. "That has been the thing that I've had to work and learn the most and I've really been able to put it in other aspects of my life. And just learning how to lead quietly and by example and have others see you, and not necessarily being loud but always showing them that there's positives to everything. The point of this game is to have fun, and eventually when you put it together the wins will come. It just takes time and effort."
Recently, Kersey switched up her lineup and moved Saeler from the clean-up spot to the lead-off spot.
"She's the one who gets things started," Kersey said. "And that's why I wanted her there. Put yourself on base and we're going to once again lead by example and see some success hopefully."
It's been working, and the Generals have had more success recently.
Saeler said she started playing softball when she was 5 and has always loved it. She's played on several travel teams, most recently with the Shenandoah Shock out of Winchester.
"It's really helped me a lot, because it's put me at a higher level and playing with a lot of girls who are going to end up playing in college," Saeler said. "So it's really helped increase my game and my skills."
Saeler said she has been playing catcher since she was 9, and there's no position she would rather play.
"I think my favorite part is that I'm a part of every play, and there's always something to be thinking about as a catcher," Saeler said. "They kind of compare catchers to the quarterbacks of the softball field. I keep the field in control, and it's really nice just to have something to think about every play and be active on every single play."
Kersey said Saeler does a great job behind the plate.
"She's phenomenal behind the plate," Kersey said. "She's our anchor. There's absolutely no doubt. She's involved in every single play, and she's the one who more than anything leads by example. She's a workhorse. That's all I can ask of her."
Saeler said being a catcher helps her offensively as well.
"It's really easy for me to watch spins on balls and track balls, because of catching," Saeler said. "I have to know all of that as a catcher to help my pitchers. So it's real easy for me to watch the spin on the ball, and I think that's definitely helped me. And also reading the pitchers and kind of knowing what they're going to throw next has become a really easy skill for me, which helps me when I'm up at bat to read their pitches."
Last year the Generals beat Staunton twice for their first victories in seven years. Saeler said it felt great to have some success finally.
"Last year those two wins we picked up against them I think really boosted morale around our team," Saeler said. "And I think this year coming in with that has helped us a lot. We have a lot of good talent on the team. It's just putting the pieces together and having confidence. Everybody having confidence in themselves, and to know that we can be a competitive team."
This season the Generals have made even more strides. Mountain View came close to winning its first district game in numerous years.
They led Madison County 7-5 in the fifth inning before falling 13-8 on March 21.
"I think it boosted us a little," Saeler said. "I know it gave me a little more confidence in the season because we've been slaughter-ruled by them many times before. So actually holding with them and having the lead for two innings really, I think, helped everybody's confidence boost a little bit."
The Generals beat Staunton 14-8 last week and will host the Storm on Wednesday for a chance at a two-game win streak for the first time in numerous years.
Saeler, who also played volleyball at Mountain View, will be playing softball next year at Averett University.
"I went on a visit to Averett and they had what I wanted — a small school, academically and athletically they had what I needed," Saeler said. "I enjoyed the coach and the environment she's working to create down there. It seems like a family, and I wanted to be a part of that family atmosphere, where I can play at a higher level than I get at high school."
Saeler said her main goal for the team this season is to keep improving and be more competitive.
"I think probably the first main goal for the team would be to have closer games," Saeler said. "Not necessarily to win. Of course, I'd love to win that's always a goal, but have our games be closer in score. Really feel like we're playing a competitive game of softball, and feel like we stuck with other teams. And that's just a matter of stringing hits together, making the plays we need to, limiting errors."
