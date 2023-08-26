Mountain View's football season did not get off to the start it was looking for.
The Generals gave up several big plays early in a 54-8 home loss to Bath County on Friday.
Bath County's Luke Turner returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to start off the game.
The Generals were forced to punt after making a couple of first downs on their opening possession.
Bath County quarterback James Campbell connected with Andrew Turner on the Chargers' first play from scrimmage for an 81-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the opening quarter.
A Mountain View fumble gave the Chargers the ball at the Mountain View 39 on Bath County's next possession. Four plays later, Campbell went 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 21-0 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
Bath County scored again early in the second quarter. Campbell connected with Luke Turner for a 12-yard touchdown pass and a 28-0 lead with 10:25 left in the first half.
Mountain View appeared to have Bath County backed up on the Chargers' next drive.
Mountain View's Aiden Fetterhoff tackled Luke Turner for a six-yard loss to bring up second-and-16 from the Bath County 14.
Campbell scrambled and ran 86 yards on the next play to give Bath County a 35-0 lead with 7:26 left.
The Generals scored on their next possession. Mountain View went 74 yards on eight plays.
Mountain View quarterback Shreejee Patel connected with German Salinas Ortiz for a 47-yard gain to set up the score.
On fourth-and-goal from the Bath County 2, Caleb Eaton scored, and Adam Lambert ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 35-8 with 3:22 left in the first half.
However, Luke Turner returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give Bath County a 41-8 lead at the half.
The Chargers added two touchdowns in the third quarter. Hunter Waldeck scored on a 3-yard run, and Campbell scored on an 11-yard run for Bath County.
Campbell threw for 123 yards on 4-for-5 passing and also ran for 164 yards on seven carries.
The Generals were led offensively by Salinas Ortiz, with four catches for 103 yards. Patel went 5-for-12 for 102 passing yards. Lambert finished with 48 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Bath County out-gained Mountain View 355-195.
Mountain View (0-1) plays at Nelson County on Friday.
