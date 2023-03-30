Harrisonburg put up one of its best efforts of the year in an 8-1 non-district girls tennis win over Mountain View on Wednesday.
The Blue Streaks won five of the six singles matches, with juniors Sophia Pimentel Yoder, Clare Kirwan, Carleyanne Shaw, Olivia Eberly, and sophomore Veronica Gutierrez all earning wins at the No. 2 through No. 6 spots on the ladder by scores of 10-0 each.
The lone win for the Generals came from junior Ava Pittington, who defeated Harrisonburg freshman Leslie Yang 10-6 at No. 1.
The Streaks also swept the doubles matches, with Yoder/Kirwan winning the No. 1 match, while Yang/Shaw took a victory at No. 2 and Eberly/Gutierrez were victories at the No. 3 position.
Harrisonburg (2-3) is back in action Tuesday with the start of Valley District play at city/county opponent Broadway.
Meanwhile, Mountain View (2-3) will host Bull Run District opponent Page County for a third time on Monday at home.
