BROADWAY — In the opening Valley District game, the reigning champs came away victorious.
The Spotswood Trailblazers put on a clinic on Tuesday and proved they’re still a force to be reckoned with in the Valley after notching an 11-1 win in six innings over Broadway in prep baseball action at BHS.
SHS head coach Marcus Davis said, first and foremost, he has much respect for George Laase and the Broadway program.
He said Laase is doing a phenomenal job coaching a solid team.
“I told our guys to be extremely humble,” Davis said. “We played well [on Tuesday]. I’m extremely proud of my young team for showing up and playing as consistent baseball as we possibly could to find a way to win.”
Nearly pitching a complete game and striking out 12, Ben Moyer fanned 12 strikeouts on Tuesday — proving once again why Davis calls him one of the hardest-working players on the team.
He noted that every game, they focus on the four areas Davis preaches to them: throw strikes, show discipline at the plate, be aggressive when on base, and make routine field plays.
“I think all four of those things clicked [on Tuesday],” Moyer said. “Broadway is really good, but we just happened to have everything go right for us [on Tuesday].”
As a senior, Moyer knows the team motto and has bought into the process. It’s a matter of getting the younger guys to follow along with them.
“Getting the younger kids to buy in is huge,” Moyer said. “We lost seven seniors last year, and they were the leaders of the team. This year, we seniors are trying to build this sort of family, so these younger kids can feel like they can step up and take on more. Overall, that’s really going to help our team dynamic.”
Laase always says that the Valley District is the real deal, and they must bring their ‘A’ game every night. He said they gave a good team extra outs, and they took advantage of it.
“They had seven hits [and] we had six errors,” Laase said. “That’s not a winning formula. … We talked to them, we challenged them [and] told them to put this behind. … We need to keep our heads up, learn from what we did well, but learn more from the mistakes. That’s how you get better in life.”
Trevor Shifflett led the Blazers with four RBIs from two hits, including a double. Andrew O’Brien, Hezekiah Cross, and Irvine Clarke also racked up a double of their own. O’Brien led with three hits, while Cross also drove in two runners.
The Gobblers (6-4, 0-1 Valley) will look to put the loss behind them at Rappahannock County on Wednesday in non-district action. The Blazers (2-3, 1-0 Valley) travel to Fort Defiance to try once again for a non-district matchup, as the previous two tries have been washed out by rain.
Davis said the focus remains the same, as they put Tuesday’s win behind them and focus on getting better every day — especially in the aforementioned four areas he focuses on most.
“I think if we do that, then I’ll be extremely happy with the output no matter what,” Davis said.
