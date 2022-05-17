Even as the sport grows in popularity and local college teams boast success, most high schools across the Shenandoah Valley don’t sponsor varsity lacrosse.
That’s not likely to change in the near future.
But local clubs — such as the Rockingham Muddogs, whose high school boys team will play its senior night game Thursday at Turner Ashby High School — have worked to find ways to open up the game to area athletes at a variety of levels.
“Our high school team has actually been around for a while, over 10 years,” said Jeffrey McKnight, who heads up the Muddogs organization. “We took over in 2019 and that first year, we had about 14 players for high school guys and this year we have 28 guys. So it’s a huge jump for us.”
The Muddogs draw players from schools across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, with a few coming from neighboring counties as well. As the program has grown, it’s also become more successful. The Muddogs are 11-2 heading into the senior night game. There are also increasing opportunities to play in college with Muddogs long-stick midfielder Buffalo Gap senior Britton Malcolm signed to play for Randolph College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and others on the team hearing from recruiters.
On the college field, James Madison recently advanced to its seventh consecutive NCAA Division I women’s tournament appearance. At the Division III level, Eastern Mennonite recently added a women’s team. The Bridgewater College men have been playing in the ODAC for less than a decade, but just completed its fourth consecutive winning season. Within an hour’s drive from Harrisonburg, Virginia and Washington & Lee are both longtime powerhouses.
But multiple factors, including budget concerns, make it difficult for area public schools to add another varsity program. But the presence of club teams has made lacrosse a spring-sport option for area athletes and schools are attempting to work with the local clubs to provide opportunities for students at a low cost to the districts.
“We have three of our boys here at TA that play on this team,” Turner Ashby High School principal Phil Judd, whose son plays on the Muddogs middle school team, said when asked about his school hosting the club’s final home game. “[McKnight] approached me some time ago and said we’d really like to have an opportunity where our kids can play on a real field under the lights and have a senior night thing. It sounded good to me and we’re going to have a game. The first lacrosse game at TA ever.”
Judd said there’s yet to be any talk at an administrative level of bringing lacrosse into Rockingham County schools in any official capacity, even as a sponsored club. So for the foreseeable future the Muddogs will serve as the place for students from Harrisonburg, TA, Broadway, Spotswood and East Rockingham to play at something close to the high school varsity level.
“The hard part was when we came back from COVID last year, we were competing with football, basketball and all the sports because everybody was playing in the spring,” McKnight said. “We had a hard time finding fields or anything. But there is this foundation of a lot of kids who are missing out on opportunities at the middle school or high school level. We feel like we can develop any athlete regardless of what your favorite sport is.”
In other parts of the Valley, lacrosse players are representing their schools even if their clubs aren’t official varsity teams. Handley High School, the Muddogs’ opponent earlier this week, is one of several schools in the Winchester area under this model.
Handley’s schedule features a mix of games against clubs such as the Muddogs, other area school clubs including Strasburg, private schools and public high school varsity teams from the Culpeper and Fredericksburg area.
It’s a model similar to the highly competitive college club teams in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) and its female counterpart the WCLA. Those leagues bill themselves as “virtual varsity” at schools that don’t sponsor NCAA lacrosse. Some south of Harrisonburg are trying to emulate that setup.
Currently the Augusta Wolves, a club that serves the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area, operates similar to the Muddogs with a county-wide program fielding teams for all age groups.
Nicholas Mihailoff, who runs the Wolves, said in the next few years the Wolves could split at the high school level. He anticipates Waynesboro, Staunton and Wilson Memorial High Schools fielding club teams with students from each school while players from Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap and Riverheads could continue competing as the Augusta Wolves.
The hope is that those four teams combined with the Muddogs and Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro could form a competitive local high lacrosse league.
“Realistically, COVID set us back a couple of years, but hopefully in the next few years we could have a Central Blue Ridge league, ” Mihailoff said. “COVID kiboshed our girls middle school program all together this year. We had girls, but nobody to really coach them, but we are going to have a return to the girls program at the middle school level. The long term is having a Wolves team that plays high school that’s a catchall, any of the private or home-school kids could also play for the Wolves. But if you have a club team at a school you’d have to play for that school. That’s where we want to go.”
