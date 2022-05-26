There’s just a bit of uncertainty that races through Raevin Washington’s head before each big-time outdoor track and field meet, she admitted with a laugh.
The lengthy 6-foot-3 sophomore is known for her paint presence and shot-blocking ability on the basketball court — and a bulk of her attention understandably goes there — but she’s found some high-level success in a new sport in high school.
“It’s like, ‘Am I going to have this? Or am I going to struggle?’” Washington said.
On Thursday, the Turner Ashby standout didn’t struggle at all as Washington’s leap of 5-04.00 was her best of the season and earned her a victory in the girls high jump at the Region 3C outdoor track and field championships at Waynesboro.
“It felt really, really good,” Washington said. “I’m really happy with it.”
As a team, the Knights had the best outing of any local team with a fourth-place finish on the girls side while Spotswood was seventh and Fort Defiance eighth.
For the boys, Waynesboro finished fourth while Broadway was sixth, Spotswood was seventh, followed by Staunton, Turner Ashby, Fort Defiance and others.
Heritage-Lynchburg won the girls title while fellow Seminole District program Liberty Christian Academy came home with the team victory in the boys.
“I’m soaking it up,” said Knights senior Jalin Quintanilla, who was fifth in the boys 100. “I love track. It’s crazy because I feel like I was just a freshman.”
Avrie Shifflett had another big day for the TA girls, finishing third in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 100 while Adara Fox was fifth in long jump and sixth in triple and Katie Miller was third in the shot put. Rachel Craun was runner-up in the girls 1600 for the Knights while Magdalena Lantz-Trissel earned the same honor in the 3200 and Ella Tatro earned sixth place in the pole vault.
For the Turner Ashby boys, Sam Briggs was third in the triple jump while Adam Harmes was fourth in the 300 hurdles, Joey Amlacher was sixth in the 110 hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of Quintanilla, Sam Shickel, Justen Spence and Micah Shank finished as the runner-up with another blistering time of 44.64.
“Racing against guys like this, it just pushes me harder,” Quintanilla said. “It’s more fun. [States is] going to be fun. It’ll actually be my first time, so I’m excited.”
Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers won the girls 1600 (5:25.07) while teammates Ashland Dickel and Marika Dickel finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Madison Doss, a freshman, finished second in the long jump and fourth in the 200.
For the SHS boys, Dillon Taylor Jr. took home gold in the shot put (51-01.00) and discus (144-07.00) while Russell Kramer won the 3200 (10:15.46).
The Spotswood boys 4x800 relay team of Kramer, Dylan Lam, Kasey McClure and Jack Parlee placed second while Ian Heeringa was sixth in the 800, Brody Sigmon was fifth in the 1600, Peyton Kenee was fifth in the 3200 and Fernando Cruz-Bonilla placed fourth overall in the shot put with a toss of 41-07.00.
“I honestly just wanted to win, so I’m happy about it,” Myers said after her win in the 1600. “I think I’m in a good spot [ahead of the state meet]. I’m definitely really excited. The experience from last year will help me. I’m really motivated.”’
The Fort Defiance girls 4x800 relay of Dagon Wheeler, Allison Sheets, Abby Lane and Trinity Neff earned a regional championship on their resume with a dominating and impressive time of 10:22.45. Wheeler was also third in the 800 and Lane (second) and Neff (sixth) performed well in the 1600, while Kate Ruebke was fourth in the 800 and Veronica Martinez was sixth in the 110 hurdles.
For the FDHS boys, Jeffrey McLaughlin was fourth in the 110 hurdles and the pole vault while Josh Jones capped his career with a fifth-place effort in the 400.
“I wish we had more people close to us because that would push us, but it does make me feel a lot more confident,” Lane said about winning by such a comfortable margin in the 4x800 relay. “So, I think it helps that way.”
Ella Somers was second in the high jump for the Broadway girls while Taylor Driver, who also finished fourth in the 400, was third. Lily Gatesman was fourth in the discus and Natalie Watts placed sixth overall in the girls 300 hurdles.
For the boys, the Gobblers were led by Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, who was second in the 200, third in the long jump and won the 400 with a time of 49.97.
Other key contributors for the Broadway boys included Joseph Kerr (fourth, 400), Luke Garber (fifth, high jump), Casper Rao (third, shot put), Ryder Post (fourth discus) and Cliff Garber (fifth, discus). The 4x400 relay team of Gonzalez Santiago, Kerr, Walker Knicely and Ryley Tinnell placed third while the 4x800 team of Kerr, Tinnell, Luke Nelson and Scott Showalter also earned a third-place finish.
Other standouts included Waynesboro’s Amari Carter, who came home with a win in the boys 100 (11.01) and was third in the 200 (22.87) and Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell who won the high jump (6-06.00) and was second in the long jump (20-11.00).
As for Washington, another regional title under her belt and against Somers, who won the VHSL Class 3 indoor state title in the high jump and has held the top spot in the city/county all season, was just enough to provide her some confidence.
“It’s funny because we’re not really rivals, we’re friends,” Washington said. “I think we’re friends, at least. When we jump good, we cheer each other on. It’s fun.”
The Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field championships are scheduled to take place June 2 and 3 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
