It didn’t even require clarification.
When Taylor Driver spoke about her race on Tuesday in a Valley District cross country meet at The Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, there was one racer she referred to a couple of times.
“I’m getting closer to her, which is good,” the Broadway sophomore said with a smile. “That’s my goal.”
That runner Driver was referring to was Spotswood standout Taylor Myers — another sophomore.
Driver finished as runner-up just behind Myers of in the girls race of the final five-team Valley District meet of the regular season in a showing that has become all too familiar for area courses.
The two area standouts emerged onto the scene as freshmen last spring during the condensed season under COVID-19 guidelines, but have really come into their own as elite talents this fall during a full campaign.
“I like the course a lot better this year because that hill was pretty annoying in the past,” said Myers, who is ranked first in the city/county this season. “I was pretty happy with my race. … I’ve definitely been working really hard recently to get better. I like racing her because I feel like I run faster when she’s pushing me.”
Myers and Driver took the top two spots in the girls race while Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black and Megan Timmes were third and fifth, respectively, with Turner Ashby senior Rachel Craun sandwiched between.
For the boys, Spotswood took the top five spots with junior Jacob Amberg winning and being followed by teammates Bunte Kite, Russell Kramer, Dylan Lam and Kasey McClure to round out the top five.
The Trailblazers won both the boys and girls titles, much to the delight of SHS veteran coach Sue Rinker, who said the coaching staff told the boys runners to stick together for approximately half the race then pick up the intensity as they see fit.
“It really helped today,” said Kite, who had one of his best runs of his career. “We were all talking to each other, pushing each other. I think, at the end, it really helped us out. … As a sophomore, I feel really good. I’ve improved a lot since last year. As a team, I think we’re doing really good. We’ve got a really good group of guys.”
Last season, the Spotswood boys were led by impressive all-state runner Seth Harding.
With Harding now gone to graduation, runners such as Amberg and Kite have had to step up.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” Amberg said of Harding’s influence on him as a runner. “He’s just been around most of my high school and middle school career. He rubs off and is just a great leader.”
After dealing with some minor tightness at times this season, Amberg said he’s feeling good ahead of the Valley District cross country championships, which will be held back at The Fairgrounds on Oct. 27.
“I feel good. I haven’t had too many problems, just tight a little bit,” Amberg said. “I think I’m set and ready.”
Myers and Driver both reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet a year ago as freshman.
As postseason meets loom closer, both runners said they have their sights set on getting there again.
“I’m pretty happy with where I am right now,” Myers said. “I’ve had a rough few weeks, just not running as fast as I usually do. Now, I feel like I’m back where I was. Today kind of proved that for me.”
The friendly rivalry between Myers and Driver has quickly become one of the city/county top storylines.
Driver acknowledges that she’s just a step behind Myers at the moment, but is working to get there.
“I’m gradually getting closer and I’m pretty happy with my time,” Driver said. “It was pretty good.”
The two often exchange a high-five or hug after the race and go on to smile and discuss results with family.
The rivalry between Driver and Myers certainly isn’t one filled with tension or hard feelings on the course.
But it has certainly brought juice and excitement to the area cross country scene.
“We’re definitely friends outside of it,” Driver said. “She’s a great person. We talk all the time. But as soon as we get here, we’re both really competitive. We just kind of get in our zones and are like, ‘All right, it’s race time.’ We just go out and run.”
