For the fourth time in five years, the Spotswood girls cross country team are city/county champions.
With senior Taylor Myers leading the way, a 1-2-3 finish for the Blazers played a significant role en route to their victory in the 2023 City/County Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Harrisonburg took care of business for the boys, with six finishers inside the top 15, leading the Blue Streaks to become city/county champions.
Myers won the individual city/county title for the fourth straight year, clocking in at 19:15.
With a steep uphill in the early portion of the race, Myers’ strategy was to have a conservative start.
“This course is definitely different,” Myers said. “You just have to push on the uphill, because a lot of the second half is downhill. As long as you execute the downhill well, it can be a fast course.”
Ashland and Marika Dickel crossed the finish line side-by-side like many times before, finishing second and third, respectively, with times of 19:30.28 and 19:30.51.
Myers said it’s a great feeling to see how the team performed and expects greater things to come.
“Our team is really good this year,” Myers said. “I think we’re going to do really well.”
With two East Rockingham Eagles on his tail, Broadway’s Tristan Yoder claimed the victory in the boys race with a time of 16:55.
The junior’s strategy was to hang with the lead group and, with about a quarter mile to go, try to break away and win.
“We have a big meet on Saturday, so I was trying to save up as much for that while still trying to win this,” Yoder said. “The last one or two miles are pure downhill. People tend to speed up more towards the middle and end of the race.”
The Gobblers and many other local teams will compete on Saturday at the Fork Union Military Academy.
Yoder tried to manage his energy throughout Wednesday’s race but didn’t take his eyes off the prize.
“When you’re pushing in a race, it causes more recovery time,” Yoder said. “The more I could keep it in my tempo and not really go all out, the better I’ll probably feel on Saturday. I also obviously wanted to win, since this is a championship race.”
East Rock’s Cade Yancey edged teammate Hayden Fox for second place with respective times of 17:01 and 17:02. Yancey said he was trying to break under 17 minutes, yet he wasn’t focused on looking at his watch.
“My plan was just to go out and race,” Yancey said. “Not look at my watch. I felt pretty comfortable throughout the race. I had Hayden, my teammate, pushing me on. … My family was here, too, [and] my teammates were supporting me. It was a good race.”
In a tight race like Wednesday’s, Yancey said it’s important to run against the competition, not the clock.
“I was going for place,” Yancey said. “I wanted to get second really bad, so I just tucked my head down, didn’t look at my watch, and finished strong.”
Harrisonburg’s Lena Blagg placed fourth in the girls race with a time of 20:31. Blagg wanted to push herself and get out of the gates fast so she didn’t get stuck in a pack of runners.
“I feel like the first mile is definitely the hardest,” Blagg said. “Once you get up that hill, there’s a lot that you can use to your advantage, like downhills and shorter uphills, that can give you that boost and push you farther than other people could.”
Blagg said she’s never showcased her ability for her school like she did Wednesday, and she’s hopeful the Streaks can qualify for states at season’s end.
“I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of my team to be out here and represent my school,” Blagg said.
Also positively representing Harrisonburg was Andrew McMichael, who placed fourth in the boys race at 17:06.
McMichael said the early part of the race felt slow, but the senior made his move when they got to the downhill.
“It gave a sense of speed and opened up my stride a little bit,” McMichael said. “It’s the chance to take your breath and catch up on the pace.”
With a plethora of freshmen, McMichael has focused on being a leader. McMichael said encouragement is key in helping the new guys along the way.
“It’s tough to come from middle school and go straight into hard workouts,” McMichael said. “It’s really tough, so [I try to be] encouraging.”
Storming to a fifth-place finish was Eastern Mennonite’s Erin Loker with a time of 20:35 — setting a personal record by about six seconds. Loker was proud of her team and everyone that competed against her.
“Every coach here is phenomenal,” Loker said. “I had a lot of fun here.”
Loker is most looking forward to continuing running alongside her friends this season and said the running community is a tight-knit one.
“Cross country is a very great way to meet new people,” Loker said. “There’s always such great communities to be in.”
The Spotswood girls took first place with 22 points, while Harrisonburg placed second with 38 points and Turner Ashby third with 69 points. The Harrisonburg boys earned 44 points, followed by East Rockingham with 63 points and Broadway with 65.
