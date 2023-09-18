The area’s top runner is starting to hit her stride as the season gets underway.
Spotswood senior Taylor Myers, fresh off winning her fourth consecutive City/County Invitational title earlier in the week, put up another impressive effort on Saturday.
Myers finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 19:25.70 to help guide the Trailblazers to second-place effort as a team in the Girls Colonial Division of the Fork Union Invitational.
Myers’ teammates, Ashland and Marika Dickel along with Peyton Joyner finished ninth, 10th, and 11th. Ashland Dickel came in with a time of 19:51.70 while Marika was right behind at 19:52.00 and Joyner, a freshman, came in at an impressive mark as well of 20:13.70.
Spotswood senior Kate Ruebke, meanwhile, came in 26th with a time of 21:49.60.
In the Boys Colonial Division race, Broadway junior Tristan Yoder (16:13.00) placed third.
As a team, the Gobblers finished fifth, with freshman Peyton Allen finishing 32nd with a time of 17:37.40 and junior Jaiden Nguyen finishing just behind at 33rd with a time of 17:40.10.
