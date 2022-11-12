SALEM — Spotswood’s Taylor Myers made her presence felt on Saturday and was able to leave satisfied.
The junior crossed the finish line fourth with a time of 19:04 on Saturday at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Myers said she felt great about her race and was happy to improve on last year’s state meet, when she placed ninth overall.
“I was feeling pretty good, definitely motivated [and] I’m really excited about it,” Myers said. “Last year, I was ninth and I was pretty disappointed with that, so this year I’m happy with it.”
Following close behind Myers was Fort Defiance junior Abby Lane, who placed fifth with a time of 19:14.
Lane knew who she needed to stick with and focused on staying in front of the pack, preventing other runners from passing her.
After the race, Lane said she knew how hard she’s worked for states and she accomplished the two main goals she had going in: place higher than her seeded time and set a personal record.
“It’s the time to get a [personal record] and I knew if I didn’t, I would be really upset,” Lane said. “That was kind of in my mind the entire time. It was only a [personal record] by three seconds, but I just think the fact that I did and the fact that I ran the fastest time I’ve ran at the end of the season just shows that all of my hard work has paid off.”
Fort Defiance senior Trinity Neff crossed the finish line 12th with a time of 19:46 in her final career high school race.
She felt she did best on the second mile, but struggled to catch her breath on the third, she said.
Neff said she’ll miss doing workouts with her team and being around her teammates.
“I complain a lot about the workouts, but when I’m not running, it’s all I want to do,” Neff said. “Not running with Fort Defiance is going to be weird and different … My team is mostly like a family. I really enjoyed my time with Fort Defiance.”
The Spotswood sophomore twins, Marika and Ashland Dickel, placed 17th and 18th, respectively, both with times of 20:06.
Rockbridge County junior Deena Ludtke picked up 28th place with a time of 20:41.
State XC
Spotswood's Taylor Myers works her way through the pack at the start of the 3A girls race.
