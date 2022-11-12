State XC

Fort Defiance's Abby Lane, left, and Spotswood's Taylor Myers run in the VHSL Class 3 girls race.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

SALEM — Spotswood’s Taylor Myers made her presence felt on Saturday and was able to leave satisfied.

The junior crossed the finish line fourth with a time of 19:04 on Saturday at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Myers said she felt great about her race and was happy to improve on last year’s state meet, when she placed ninth overall.

“I was feeling pretty good, definitely motivated [and] I’m really excited about it,” Myers said. “Last year, I was ninth and I was pretty disappointed with that, so this year I’m happy with it.”

Following close behind Myers was Fort Defiance junior Abby Lane, who placed fifth with a time of 19:14.

Lane knew who she needed to stick with and focused on staying in front of the pack, preventing other runners from passing her.

After the race, Lane said she knew how hard she’s worked for states and she accomplished the two main goals she had going in: place higher than her seeded time and set a personal record.

“It’s the time to get a [personal record] and I knew if I didn’t, I would be really upset,” Lane said. “That was kind of in my mind the entire time. It was only a [personal record] by three seconds, but I just think the fact that I did and the fact that I ran the fastest time I’ve ran at the end of the season just shows that all of my hard work has paid off.”

Fort Defiance senior Trinity Neff crossed the finish line 12th with a time of 19:46 in her final career high school race.

She felt she did best on the second mile, but struggled to catch her breath on the third, she said.

Neff said she’ll miss doing workouts with her team and being around her teammates.

“I complain a lot about the workouts, but when I’m not running, it’s all I want to do,” Neff said. “Not running with Fort Defiance is going to be weird and different … My team is mostly like a family. I really enjoyed my time with Fort Defiance.”

The Spotswood sophomore twins, Marika and Ashland Dickel, placed 17th and 18th, respectively, both with times of 20:06.

Rockbridge County junior Deena Ludtke picked up 28th place with a time of 20:41.

State XC

1 of 23

The Spotswood girls placed third (95) while Fort Defiance placed fifth (147) and Rockbridge County was sixth (154).

The Class 3 boys race saw Broadway sophomore Tristan Yoder pass Spotswood senior Russell Kramer on the final stretch for ninth place overall.

Yoder logged a time of 16:25 while Kramer finished in 16:30.

“I was just fortunate to stick with him at the end,” Yoder said. “I tried to stay right behind him and then I was able to pass him at the end through my adrenaline.”

Kramer felt he lost the mental game in the third mile because he believed he could’ve pushed harder. He said he’s not a “finishing kicker” which is why he felt Yoder nabbed him at the end.

“I think what I would’ve had to do is I would’ve had to just work harder down the backstretch, just to put more distance between us so that he couldn’t get to me,” Kramer said.

Not far behind Yoder and Kramer was Fort Defiance sophomore Parker Blosser, who crossed the line in 14th place with a time of 16:45 to earn all-state status.

The time wasn’t what Blosser wanted, but he was trying to place in the top 15 and did so.

“My goal obviously from the beginning of the season was to get here and race good,” Blosser said. “It’s such an honor to be here and get the opportunity to race.”

Also featured in the boys Class 3 was Spotswood sophomore Peyton Kenee, who placed 19th with a time of 17:01.

Abingdon won the Class 3 boys team title with 65 points while Tabb placed second (97), Monticello third (114) and Waynesboro fourth (124).

For Yoder, he credited his coaches and teammates for pushing him every day in practice.

He said he had a lot of training to prepare and was honored to compete in the state meet.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” Yoder said. “I’m just honored to be here and glad it was fun.”

Contact John Breeden at 540-574-6291 or jbreeden@dnronline.com. | Follow John on Twitter: @John_R_Breeden

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.