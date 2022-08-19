GREENVILLE — It's an opportunity some say has been a long time coming.
But for first-year Riverheads football coach Ray Norcross, it's just part of the job.
“It’s definitely different, but we’re getting through it," said Norcross, who was the longtime defensive coordinator under former Gladiators head coach Robert Casto before Casto's retirement this past offseason. "We’re not going to change anything significantly, maybe just the way we call a couple of things. It’ll all be the same. We'll stay true to who we are."
There's not a person in the Shenandoah Valley — and perhaps the entire state — that isn't familiar with the success of the small-town program from Greenville.
The Gladiators have won six consecutive Virginia High School League Class 1 state championships and nine overall. They enter the 2022 season on a 50-game winning streak, which ranks as the longest active winning streak in the entire country.
With three more wins, which coincidentally would happen in a non-district showdown against Class 3 power Lord Botetourt on Sept. 9, they'd set a VHSL all-time record.
But all of those past numbers happened with Casto at the helm and Norcross knows, good or bad, that he's taking on a whole new challenge as the head guy.
“Kids like structure and we’re very structured," Norcross said. "They like winning and we’ve been fortunate enough to win. I think that kind of breeds kids wanting to come out and see what you’ve got. Most of them stay and like it. If you can’t play football for Riverheads, you can’t play football anywhere. We’re not as high-maintenance as some people think. We try to do what’s best for our kids.”
Much like Casto, the new head coach doesn't hold back when assessing his team and he's very candid when speaking about the goals his squad has this year.
And also like the former head coach, he's got a talented team to work with.
“Our kids have come in pretty good shape," Norcross said. "They’re working hard and I’m looking for some of them to step up. The scrimmages are telling us a lot."
Led by VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year and legitimate Division I prospect Cayden Cook-Cash, the Gladiators are the favorite to win the Shenandoah District.
And it's easy to see why with a roster loaded with multi-sport athletes and numbers for the program that are superior to other schools despite being smaller in size.
“We do go out and approach kids, especially younger kids, and ask them to come out and give it a try," Norcross said. "A lot of kids come out because of the success and wanting to be part of a winner. We do reach out, try to get everyone that can walk, stretch and chew gum out here to play football.”
For Norcross, the opportunity to be the head coach is something he's embracing.
But he said he wouldn't necessarily call it a long time coming and he insisted he won't be trying to reinvent the wheel on the state's most successful program.
“We don’t talk about stuff like that here because the media takes care of that," Norcross said with a laugh. "We don’t stress records and accomplishments. We talk about doing the right thing and getting our kids ready for this week’s opponent. All of that sounds cliche but that’s truly all we talk about. I’m aware of some of these things, but I don’t dwell on it. We don’t talk about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.