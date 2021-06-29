Editor’s note: We have begun a daily series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The first installment takes a look at volleyball.
The area volleyball scene was filled with parity during the 2020 season.
Although Rockbridge County dominated the Valley District and Spotswood established itself as the clear second-best team in that league, the rest of the teams behind them took turns beating each other throughout the year.
Over in the Bull Run, East Rockingham had a solid regular season before bowing out early while Luray made a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship and Page County had an up-and-down overall campaign.
Fort Defiance, meanwhile, won the Shenandoah and made another push in Region 3C before eventually falling to the Wildcats in the semifinal round.
Overall, though, most teams are losing quite a bit and this season will be one with plenty of new faces emerging as go-to players across the area.
As the season approaches, let's take a look at some players to watch:
Gabby Atwell, Spotswood, Senior
As one of the most electric players in the area, the senior outside hitter is a legitimate college prospect and has been a leader for Spotswood for years.
Trinity Belton, Luray, Senior
The 5-foot-4 setter plays a major role in orchestrating the Luray offense and will take over as the team's leader with the departure of three key seniors.
Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance, Junior
The junior setter has waited for her moment and that time has come as Fort Defiance coach Sue Leonard has said she expects big things this season.
Kai Blosser, Harrisonburg, Junior
The standout middle hitter has been a key piece for the Blue Streaks since debuting as a freshman in 2019 and continues to improve each season.
Lindsay Bly, Luray, Junior
As a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, the junior has the size and athleticism to become one of the Bull Run District's best players and could do so this season.
Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance, Senior
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter has been the best player in the Shenandoah District and a major reason why the Indians are one of the area's best teams each year.
Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, Senior
The multi-sport standout for the Knights brought leadership and toughness to the volleyball team a year ago and will do the same during the 2021 campaign.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Senior
After winning the high jump at the Virginia High School League Class 2 outdoor track and field championships, the senior outside hitter should be one of the area's best overall players this season.
Dani-Grace Kunkle, Spotswood, Sophomore
The standout Turner Ashby transfer showcased why she has such a bright future during her debut season and will take on more responsibility this year.
Sydney Litwiller, Spotswood, Senior
As an outside hitter and Eastern Mennonite transfer, the senior brings a level of experience to the Trailblazers that will be pivotal to their success this year.
Caris Lucas, Page County, Senior
The 5-foot-5 outside hitter has a strong junior campaign and will take on even more of a workload this year after the graduation of standout Maddie Gordon.
Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Junior
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter was impressive during Luray's postseason run and will become the team's go-to option with the graduation of Brynlee Burrill.
Alyssa Mongold, Broadway, Senior
The 5-foot-6 senior is a defensive standout for Broadway after leading the team in digs a year ago and bringing a much-needed toughness to the court.
Ellie Muncy, Harrisonburg, Senior
As an impressive senior outside hitter, Muncy will be relied on heavily around the net and in the locker room as a leader for an improving Harrisonburg squad.
Delanie Propst, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-3 defensive specialist for the Knights didn't mind doing the dirty work a year ago and should continue to take on a major role this season.
Caroline Simonetti, Fort Defiance, Senior
The 6-foot middle hitter emerged as a reliable weapon at the net for Fort Defiance and will take on a bigger load with six players gone to graduation.
Kate Simpkins, East Rockingham, Sophomore
The East Rockingham youngster is a strong outside hitter with a high volleyball IQ and will play a major key as an all-around player this season.
Landon Spotts, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-6 outside hitter was impressive as a freshman in 2019, has continued to grow since and will be one of TA's most experienced players this season.
Taylor Suters, Broadway, Sophomore
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter had a strong debut season for the Gobblers and could emerge as one of the area's top players during her sophomore campaign.
Taylor Umberger, Page County, Senior
The multi-sport standout for the Panthers should take on a bigger role as an outside hitter with the loss of Maddie Gordon to graduation.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg, Senior
The senior setter is the catalyst for the Harrisonburg offense and a major piece in the locker room as a vocal leader for a team that could contend this year.
Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham, Junior
As a sophomore on a young Spotwood team last year, the 5-foot-5 setter emerged as a leader with her work ethic and commitment to the sport.
Lindsey Wimer, Broadway, Senior
The 5-foot-5 setter was a key piece for the Gobblers as she orchestrated the offense and was a key leader in the locker room and on the court.
