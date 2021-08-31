Until someone knocks them off, they're still the favorites.
For Rockbridge County, its recent run in the Valley District volleyball scene has been nothing short of dominating.
The Wildcats have had their way against league opponents under coach Amanda McCoy and have won the last three regular-season titles.
If you include their 2017 tournament win, they've won a Valley District championship in the past four seasons in a row.
That resume doesn't mention trips to the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
It's needless to say that what the Wildcats have done over the past four years has been impressive.
This year, however, Rockbridge County will face the difficult task of replacing Jaydyn Clemmer, who is now playing at nearby James Madison.
There's no doubt the Wildcats have an array of highly talented pieces on their roster once again this season but other teams are improving.
Broadway is off to a fast start, Spotswood has looked the part of a contender, Harrisonburg has some early-season wins and Turner Ashby has plenty of experience.
Rockbridge, undoubtedly, remains the favorite in the Valley District.
Now, it remains to be seen if any other team can finally give the Wildcats a run.
Here's a closer look:
Broadway Gobblers
Coach: Emily Thomas (third season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 0-12 (Lost in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Lindsey Wimer, junior, libero (29 aces, 187 assists, 37 kills, 110 digs); Joy Bergan, senior, outside hitter (24 aces, 41 kills); Alyssa Mongold, senior, outside hitter (23 aces, 55 kills, 124 digs).
Key Losses: A.C. Swartz, middle hitter (70 kills, 42 blocks)
Promising Newcomers: Vivian Fear, sophomore, middle blocker.
Thomas Says: "I truly love each and every one of these girls. Every season is different and unique in its own way and this season, the dynamics of our team is a force to be reckoned with. Each one of our players has talent and skill, yet each brings so much more than that to the team. Our focus this season is more on the process and not so much on the outcome. If we continue to trust the process, we will see an outcome in our favor and I'm just not talking about the scoreboard. Our goal is to win, but our purpose will always be greater."
Harrisonburg Blue Streaks
Coach: Hannah Bowman Hrasky (sixth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 6-6 (Lost in Region 5D quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Maya Waid, senior (238 assists, 26 aces); Ellie Muncy, senior (80 kills 29 aces).
Key Losses: Amelia Mitchell (212 kills).
Promising Newcomers: Teagan Miller, freshman; Macy Waid, freshman; Veronica Gutierrez, freshman; Autumn Sinnett, freshman; Chloe Dameron, freshman; JuJu Butler, senior.
Bowman Hrasky Says: "I'm excited about the youth and the depth of our team. I think we've improved our passing and our athletes have been working and competing incredibly hard at practice."
Rockbridge County Wildcats
Coach: Amanda McCoy (sixth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 16-1 (Lost in Region 3C championship)
Key Returners: Maddie Dahl, sophomore, outside hitter (VHSCA All-State); Nala Shearer, sophomore, libero (VHSCA Al-State); McKenzie Burch, sophomore, setter (All-Valley District); Sophia Vaught, sophomore, outside hitter (All-Valley district); Grace Cauley, senior, middle hitter; Jaden McCoy, junior, setter; Sarah Clements, sophomore, defensive specialist.
Key Losses: Jaydyn Clemmer, libero.
Promising Newcomers: Alenna Williamson, senior, middle hitter; Lexie Polly, junior, defensive specialist; Bekah Allen, freshman, defensive specialist; Madilyn Winterton, freshman; Sophia Perolozzo, sophomore, middle hitter.
McCoy Says: "This is an incredibly hard-working and motivated group. We will work throughout the season to really fine tune our offense and make our defense more consistent. First swing sideouts will be a focus this year for us as well as using our height to the best of our abilities."
Spotswood Trailblazers
Coach: Jim Roth (22nd season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 9-7 (Lost in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Gabby Atwell, senior, outside hitter; Addi White, junior, outside hitter; Avery Chandler, junior, defensive specialist; Stella Hale, junior, defensive specialist; Raygan Wade, sophomore, setter; Allie Hoffman, junior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Kayci Carrier, Lauren Grindle, Madelyn Williams.
Promising Newcomers: Sydney Litwiller, senior, outside hitter; Dani Kunkle, sophomore, outside hitter.
Roth Says: "This team wants to be good and is working hard to make that happen."
Turner Ashby Knights
Coach: Brandi Baylor (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 4-8 (Lost in Valley District semifinals)
Key Returners: Delanie Propst, senior, libero; Carson Griffin, senior, middle hitter; Jadin Thomas, senior, setter; Taylor Adams, senior, outside hitter; Sydney Lyons, senior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Alyssa Swartley, middle hitter; Emma Eckard, outside hitter.
Promising Newcomers: Harleigh Propst, sophomore, setter; Carly Fincham, junior, middle hitter; Kelsey Knight, junior, outside hitter.
Baylor Says: "This team loves to compete and they push each other to get better everyday."
