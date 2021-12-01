It’s natural when you have a 6-foot-8, four-star recruit that will continue his career at the University of North Carolina.
Folks tend to, sometimes, forget about the players that surround him on the roster.
And while one of the primary reasons East Rockingham enters this season as the Bull Run District boys basketball favorite and has had so much recent success is Tyler Nickel, it’s certainly not the only one.
The Eagles return a talented roster this year that includes guard Cooper Keyes and forward Xavier Butler. Once you add in senior George Austin III, who is returning after a three-year hiatus, and key pieces Ryan Williams and Jayden Hicks, suddenly it’s a team with potential for another deep postseason run.
Page County is a team that hopes to give East Rockingham a push with a 1-2 punch of Caden Good and Ricky Campbell leading the way. The Panthers won the regular-season title last year with the Eagles playing a Valley District slate under COVID-19 guidelines.
“Our expectation is to build a championship culture,” Panthers coach Russ Rodriguez said.
Luray, meanwhile, could take a leap now with a full roster intact after dealing with a lack of players throughout the condensed season.
Central and Clarke County are both teams openly aiming for a district title this year and both rosters certainly look capable with the amount of experience and depth they have on them this preseason.
“This will be the most athletic and talented team I have had so far,” Luray coach Mat Huff said. “They’re going to get after you defensively should be fun to watch. I think we will compete this year.”
Madison County and Rappahannock County have struggled in recent years, but could surprise folks.
And Mountain View, although young, is a program always capable of pulling off an upset.
But there’s no doubt East Rockingham is the team that everyone is looking at this season.
The Eagles have reached the state tournament all three seasons with Nickel on the roster.
In fact, they’ve came up short in the Virginia High School League Class 2 title game twice, including a loss to Union last year.
So in his final season, before he becomes a Tar Heel, winning a state ring would be the perfect cap on his high school career.
And with a loaded roster around him, Nickel and his East Rockingham squad seem capable.
“[We want to blend some new players with our experienced guys to hopefully play our best basketball at tournament time,” Eagles eighth-year coach Carey Keyes said.
