Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The third installment takes a look at boys basketball.
Night after night, Tyler Nickel opened eyes during the abbreviated 2020-21 season with impressive scoring outputs against inferior opponents.
The East Rockingham wing is undoubtedly the area's best players with over 20 Division I offers, but he's far from the only talent around the area this year.
Over in Penn Laird, Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco continues to rise up the recruiting board and emerge as one of the better players in the state.
Trey Gillenwater and Adam Hatter are a pair of veterans at Eastern Mennonite High School that should expect to play basketball at the college level as well.
So while teams will look different this year — the Trailblazers have one of their youngest rosters of all-time under coach Chad Edwards, Broadway has lost an assortment of standouts, Chad Seibert is no longer coaching the Flames and East Rockingham is, once again, finding strong support pieces around Nickel — there's no doubt the talent level is high on the area boys basketball scene.
Here's a look at some players to watch this season:
Joel Alvarado, Harrisonburg, Junior
The 6-foot-4 football standout is impressive with his footwork and agility and will play a key role as a passer in the low post for the young Blue Streaks this year.
Caleb Barnes, Broadway, Junior
The 6-foot-1 guard provided speed and athleticism to the Gobblers this past season and will be relied upon more heavily this year with his experience.
Conner Barnes, Broadway, Senior
As a 6-foot-1 post player, the senior plays bigger than his size and brings a much-needed toughness to a gritty Broadway team in the paint.
Ben Bellamy, Spotswood, Senior
The Eastern Mennonite transfer has impressed with his shooting ability and athleticism and brings some much-needed experience to the young Trailblazers.
Jadon Burgess, Harrisonburg, Junior
The 6-foot-3 multi-sport athlete is opening eyes on the recruiting trail, recently picking up an offer from High Point University and coach Tubby Smith.
Xavier Butler, East Rockingham, Junior
The 6-foot-2 forward brings plenty of athleticism and energy on the defensive end and will take on more of an offensive responsibility this season.
Ricky Campbell, Page County, Senior
The Page County captain and 6-foot scoring guard is closing in on 1,000 career points and will carry the load offensively for the Panthers this season.
Kenny Frye, Luray, Junior
The athletic guard missed most of last season with an injury, but is expected to bounce back and play a major role as a 6-foot junior for the Bulldogs.
Noah Gerber, Turner Ashby, Senior
As another sharpshooting guard for the Knights, the 5-foot-9 senior has plenty of experience playing on the varsity level and will be a key leader this season.
Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The smooth guard with an ability to get in the lane and hit from 3-point range will serve as the Flames' top player this season and should play in college.
Caden Good, Page County, Senior
As a 5-foot-6 point guard, the senior brings needed experience to the Panthers and is a good facilitator for an offense that can score in bunches.
Jonathan Harding, Spotswood, Sophomore
The high-energy, versatile forward started as a freshman last season and impressed with his ability to consistently fill up the stat sheet.
Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
As arguably the best point guard in the area, the versatile senior brings a calm presence to the Flames and a level of experience unmatched by his peers.
Drew Hatter, Eastern Mennonite, Sophomore
The versatile, athletic sophomore has continued to show growth each season but should take on a major increase in his role offensively this season.
Dylan Hensley, Page County, Senior
The 6-foot forward brings a lot of energy to the court and has impressed the Panthers coaching staff with an impressive offseason thus far.
Kayden Hottle-Madden, Harrisonburg, Sophomore
The 5-foot-10 youngster can play either of the guard positions for the Blue Streaks and is expected to develop into a solid player as he grows.
Ben Hutcheson, Broadway, Senior
The 5-foot-8 guard could take on a major responsibility under coach Dwight Walton after the loss of standout point guard Gage Williford to graduation.
Kaden Johnson, Fort Defiance, Junior
The junior guard has been a catch-and-shoot player for most of his career, but is expected to take on an increased role as an all-around scorer for the Indians.
Josh Jones, Fort Defiance, Senior
As the team's leading rebounder and strongest overall athlete, the senior brings as much value as any player in the area with his versatility and experience.
Jacob Keplinger, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-10 guard hit some big-time shots for the Knights last year and looks to elevate his scoring game this season as an experienced senior.
Cooper Keyes, East Rockingham, Senior
As one of the better shooters in the area, the 5-foot-10 guard has improved other areas of his game and is expected to have a big year in 2021-22.
Christian Lentz, Luray, Sophomore
A strong freshman debut from the 6-foot-5 forward should have Luray's leading scorer set up for an even bigger sophomore campaign this season.
Calder Liscomb, Luray, Senior
The 6-foot-3 guard is a four-year starter at the varsity level and after missing a majority of last season, he should have a big-time year as a senior.
Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham, Senior
As one of the best prospects to come out of Rockingham County, the 6-foot-8 wing has offers from several big-time Division I programs across the country.
Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, Senior
As one of the best shooters in the state, the 6-foot-4 silky-smooth guard continues to improve year after year and is earning Division I interest.
Garret Spruhan, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 6-foot-4 big man for Turner Ashby will serve as their best player this season with his versatility on offense and ability to make a difference defensively.
Tyreek Veney, Fort Defiance, Junior
The smooth guard was Fort Defiance's leading scorer last season and is expected to develop into a complete player overall this year as an experienced junior.
