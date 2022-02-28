The postseason honors continue to roll in for two of the area’s best players.
Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee and the Virginia High School League’s all-time leading scorers in boys basketball, was named the Region 2B Player of the Year on Monday. Luray guard Emilee Weakley, who will head to Shepherd next season and is also top-10 in all-time scoring, earned the top honor for the 2B girls.
Nickel, who had 38 points in a regional title loss to Central, was joined on the boys all-region first team by teammate Cooper Keyes, Central’s Parker Sheetz and Ryan Barr, Page County’s Ricky Campbell, Madison County’s Dean Breeden, Strasburg’s Walker Conrad and Buckingham County’s Damorrious Holman.
The second team consisted of Page’s Dylan Hensley, Luray’s Calder Liscomb, Stuarts Draft’s Chase Schages, Central’s Jacob Walters, Madison’s Jackson Taylor, Clarke County’s Cordell Broy and Buckingham’s Justin Gunter.
The girls first team featured Weakley and teammate Jaidyn McClung, Page’s Caris Lucas, Central’s Makenna Painter, Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood, Strasburg’s Macy Smith, Clarke County’s Ellie Brumback and Buckingham’s Sidra Daniel.
Luray’s Averie Alger was a second-team selection along with Page’s Adryn Martin, Central’s Emma Eberly, Madison’s Dy-Ehisa Tyler and Kate McLearen, Strasburg’s Nyla Sperry, Clarke’s Keira Rohrbach and Buckingham’s Lauren Randolph.
