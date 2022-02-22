ELKTON — For Tyler Nickel and the East Rockingham boys basketball team, it started out just like any other game would. The focus was to play well, get a win and advance in the regional playoffs.
But Tuesday night turned into something much, much bigger than that.
With his team leading by four late in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-8 Nickel made a steal at half court, raced down the floor and made a thunderous dunk. The crowd erupted as it was his 35th point of the night and that basket officially secured his spot as the Virginia High School League’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball history with 2,802 career points.
Nickel, a University of North Carolina signee, finished with 37 points on the night along with eight rebounds and secured a 60-51 win over a scrappy Strasburg squad in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Elkton.
“Obviously, it’s a great accomplishment,” Nickel said. “I knew about it at the beginning of the year, but didn’t try to think about it. But as it got closer and everyone kept asking, I’m really proud that I’ve got it. I had no idea how many points I had, but the fact that it happened on a dunk is pretty cool.”
Clinging to a 23-22 lead at the break, East Rockingham took control of the contest in the third quarter. The Eagles scored six straight points, including two Nickel baskets, to move in front 29-24. The Rams got solid play from sophomore Walker Conrad, a 6-foot-6 forward, who scored 11 points in the third to keep Strasburg within striking distance, 44-37, heading to the fourth.
East Rock pushed its lead to 49-41 with 5:06 left and when Conrad scored two baskets and converted a three-point play, the Rams were down 52-49 with 3:40 to play. Senior Cooper Keyes had a pair of 3s in the fourth before Nickel drained one from NBA range to make it 55-49 and the Eagles scored the last five points to secure the win.
“We told the kids just be solid on defense and don’t take any chances,” East Rock coach Carey Keyes said about the last few minutes of the game. “[Nickel] saw an opportunity, got the steal and dunk. How many times has he done that over his career? It’s was so appropriate.”
Strasburg had a good game plan from the start by slowing down the tempo. The Rams used a pair of treys while the Eagles were cold from the field in the opening period and East Rock trailed 12-6 after one. Nickel’s biggest quarter of the game came in the second when he scored 15 points, including a trio of 3s.
“We knew coming in who their scorers were and tried to limit them,” said Strasburg coach Larry Fox, whose team finished 8-16 overall. “Obviously with Nickel, you can only do so much. He is a phenomenal player. He carried them there toward the end. We’ve faced him seven times and he has progressively improved each year. His shooting is phenomenal this year. The kid is North Carolina — no doubt about it.”
Conrad paced the Rams with 21 while Davis, also a sophomore, added 13.
“The kid puts in a lot of work and he’s got a lot of potential,” Fox said of Conrad.
In addition to Nickel, who makes everyone around him better and creates opportunities for his teammates, Kain Shifflett added eight and Keyes had six points and five assists for the Eagles.
After the record-setting basket, the game was stopped and Keyes presented Nickel with the game ball. He took it to his parents, Eric and Jaclyn Nickel, and went right back to work to make sure his team got the win.
“Just being able to see his hard work pay off,” Jaclyn Nickel said of her son’s feat.
“It’s just a tremendous accomplishment,” said his father, Eric.
Keyes said he’s tried all year to keep Nickel and his team focused on winning.
“Tyler and I never talked about that record,” Keyes said. “He’s just worried about the team and winning. I thought that was the best way to handle it without any added pressure.. ... Think about it. He’s the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history. It’s a incredible feat. A guy that goes to school in Elkton. I knew he was going to be a special player, but I never thought this would happen. He’s such a good kid and young man and I’m just so proud of him.”
Now that the record is his, Nickel is ready to move forward and concentrate on the rest of the Eagles’ season in the postseason and the goal of winning a Class 2 state championship.
“Anything to just take pressure off at the end of the season,” Nickel said. “Its surreal to think of all these great players in Virginia history who are in the NBA and Hall of Fame. It’s a crazy feeling. I have so much respect for all of them and I’m just trying my best to fit in.”
The top-seeded Eagles improved to 22-4 overall and will be home again on Friday in the regional semifinals against Madison County at 6:30 p.m.
“We have had three tough games with them and I expect nothing less,” Keyes said of the Mountaineers. “They are a senior-laden team. We’ve got to get some guys healthy here in the next couple of days, go back to work and be ready to go on Friday.”
Strasburg 12 10 15 14 — 51
East Rockingham 6 17 21 16 — 60
STRASBURG (51) — Williams 2 0-0 4, Roller 3 2-2 9, Conrad 7 6-7 21, Davis 4 2-2 13, Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 10-11 51
EAST ROCKINGHAM (60) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Nickel 13 7-8 37, Shifflett 3 0-0 8, Joyner 2 0-0 4, Hicks 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 8-10 60
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 5 (Davis 3, Conrad and Roller), East Rockingham 8 (Nickel 4, Shifflett 2 and Keyes 2).
