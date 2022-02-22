It's a tradition for former hoopers that stands the test of time.
Whether it is a former player now carrying some extra pounds and patches of gray on top their head or one that still has enough athleticism to jump up and grab the rim when he makes a trip to the local YMCA, comparing the current competition to the past is something that just can't seem to be erased over the years.
And that's OK. It's understandable and it is part of the joys of athletics. It's one of the only things in the world that successfully brings together different generations.
But as East Rockingham senior Tyler Nickel, who is headed to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina next season, now sits all alone atop the Virginia High School League record books with 2,804 points after a 37-point outing in a 60-51 win over Strasburg in the Region 2B boys basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday in Elkton, let's take a moment to enjoy the present.
For the 6-foot-8 wing, comparisons and chatter around just how good he'd be in a different era are just part of the territory. He heard he wouldn't be as successful at various stops throughout his career, he heard he couldn't produce at a top level on the national AAU circuit, he heard all the reasons he should have transferred from ERHS to get more exposure at a private school in the state and he hears all the reasons why he won't succeed with the Tar Heels.
But don't we get it by now? All those reasons being whispered in the bleachers throughout the Shenandoah Valley are exactly why he's in the position he's in.
Nickel is fueled by the doubters, motivated by the "haters" as he'd tell you.
When he first broke onto the scene as a freshman at ERHS, he heard talk about his age because of reclassifying during a year at Eastern Mennonite School. His response was forming a lethal 1-2 punch with Dalton Jefferson and carrying the Eagles to their first-ever appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state title game.
The next season? His game took off. With Jefferson at James Madison as a preferred walk-on, Nickel became the biggest name in the Shenandoah Valley. That season, he led East Rock to the state semifinals, where they eventually came up just short to a loaded, and eventually state champion, John Marshall squad.
Then, last year, during a condensed COVID season that likely delayed Nickel breaking the state scoring record sooner than he did, he made history again as he guided the Eagles to the state championship game for a second time.
But, once again, East Rockingham came up short. And that's what's fueling him now.
When Nickel broke the career scoring record held by former Gate City standout Mac McClung (2017-2018), there was a raucous celebration from the crowd but Nickel's expression never changed much as he remained locked in on the game.
Up until Tuesday, as updates on Nickel's status in chasing the record were often asked for around the state, Nickel and his coaching staff remained silent. The senior wing had told folks closest to him he didn't want to discuss it much.
For Nickel, winning that elusive state title is the only thing on his mind. He's found his future college home. He's now the most accomplished scorer in VHSL history according to the record books and his legacy at ERHS will be untouched.
But while Nickel may not want to discuss his latest accomplishment as much, the rest of the community surely will be. In an area filled with rich basketball tradition — Fort Defiance's Dell Curry, Harrisonburg's Ralph Sampson and Norwood "Pee Wee" Barber Jr., R.E. Lee's Kevin Madden and others come to mind — the East Rockingham forward has put himself in that same discussion.
There's no way to know where Nickel stacks with any of the greats around the area or around the state, but he did pass former NBA stars J.J. Redick, Moses Malone, Alonzo Mourning, Grant Hill and Allen Iverson on the way to the top.
So, as tough as it is for those that used to lace up the sneaks or even sit in the bleachers and watch some of those former stars, let's stop the comparisons.
It's time to put away the yearbooks, sit the old newspaper clippings aside and enjoy this final stretch of games while having a special talent so close to home.
Just watching quality local basketball in the Shenandoah Valley?
Now that's a tradition that stands the test of time.
