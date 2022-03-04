PENN LAIRD — Carmelo Pacheco’s full-court heave sailed high above the rim and as the ball came to the ground and took a bounce, he buried his head.
The season came to an end Friday for Spotswood in a thrilling, back-and-forth 58-56 late-night overtime contest in the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys basketball quarterfinals in front of a rowdy crowd in the SHS gym in Penn Laird.
Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 guard and the senior leader for a Trailblazers team that exceeded expectations this season, didn’t go down without a fight for his squad.
“It goes without saying how much Carmelo means to our program,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “That word legacy seems to resonate with him. His legacy is deeper than just being one of the best players to play here. Watching him grow, as a leader, is his ultimate legacy. The leadership situation he took on this year was a daunting task. … It’s not possible for me to give him enough credit.”
The game was close from the start, but Spotswood led 36-27 entering the fourth.
Pacheco, who finished with 29 points and four rebounds, scored nine points in the third quarter the Trailblazers open up a lead, but the Vikings fought back.
Northside used a 12-2 run to open up the fourth to take a lead with 4:14 remaining and two teams exchanged buckets down the stretch before Sidney Webb’s 3 with 1:06 remaining put the Vikings up 45-44. After Spotswood missed a shot, Northside missed the front end of a one-and-one situation and Pacheco connected on 1 of 2 free throws with seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
In the extra period, Webb was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1:44 remaining and hit all three from the charity stripe to put the Vikings up three. After a miss on the other end from the Trailblazers, Ayrion Journiette scored to extend it to five.
Northside ultimately missed a couple of free throws down the stretch and a three-point play from Pacheco combined with a few at the line from Rayne Dean got Spotswood back in it, trailing 57-56 with just 14.9 seconds remaining.
But after Mykell Harvey hit 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to two, Carmelo Pacheco attempted a deep 3 that missed. Northside missed a free throw with 1.9 seconds remaining, but Pacheco’s full-court heave at the buzzer was short.
“You have to give Northside credit,” Edwards said. “There’s a reason it was hard to score. They’re a tremendous defensive team, extremely well-coached. They’re extremely athletic. They’re a good team and my young bucks almost pulled it out.”
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Trailblazers (18-7), who have a roster that features just three seniors and is filled with talented underclassmen.
“The fine line between winning and losing is razor thin,” Edwards said. “I’m really proud of our team and our program for putting ourselves in this position.”
Dean, a freshman, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Spotswood while his freshman teammate Camryn Pacheco added five points and seven boards.
“We’ve got a lot of players who are experienced and they got to witness it,” Edwards said. “I think our program is in good hands moving forward.”
Northside 9 7 11 18 13 — 58
Spotswood 9 9 18 7 11 — 56
NORTHSIDE (58) — Journiette 8 0-2 17, Cole 2 0-3 4, Hardy 1 4-6 7, Abshire 1 0-0 3, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Harvey 1 2-4 4, Webb 4 6-8 16, Logan 1 0-0 3, Anthony 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Via 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 13-23 58.
SPOTSWOOD (56) — Car. Pacheco 12 3-5 29, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Cam. Pacheco 2 1-2 5, Li 1 0-0 2, Sprague 1 0-0 2, Harding 2 0-2 4, Craig 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 6 4-6 16, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-15 56.
3-Point Goals — Northside 7 (Webb 2, Journiette, Jardy, Abshire, Logan, Smith), Spotswood 2 (Car. Pacheco).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.