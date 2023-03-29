There had been some frustration building up for Spotswood.
The defending Valley District champions and Region 3C runner-ups had dropped three of their first four, a difficult start despite how inexperienced and young the roster is this season.
But on Tuesday, the Trailblazers let out some of that anger.
Spotswood pounded out 13 hits en route to a convincing 15-2 five-inning non-district baseball rout at Waynesboro, snapping a two-game skid and getting back on track with a much-needed win.
Sophomore Brady Hoover had a big night for Spotswood, getting the start on the mound and pitching four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and zero walks while earning five strikeouts.
At the plate, Hoover added an RBI triple and two runs scored.
Irvine Clarke, a junior, was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs, while junior Nate Leslie was also 2-for-3 with an RBI, along with sophomores Jackson Moyer and Andrew O’Brien.
Other contributors in the loaded plate attack for the Blazers included senior Heze Cross with an RBI single and a run scored, junior Champ Crummett with a hit, and senior Ben Moyer, who had a two-run double. Ben Yancey, a junior, tossed a perfect inning in relief work for Spotswood while striking out three.
For the Little Giants, senior Alex Aleshire was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while senior Dylan Beverly and sophomore Zach Rankin had one hit apiece. Rankin also added a run scored and an RBI.
The Trailblazers (2-3) return to action Thursday with a rematch against rival East Rockingham in Penn Laird. The Eagles defeated Spotswood 11-7 in the first non-district meeting on March 13.
Waynesboro (0-5) will travel to Turner Ashby on Monday.
