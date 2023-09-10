BRIDGEWATER — For any team that plans on beating Turner Ashby this season, they better have the defense to stop the Knights' multiple offensive weapons.
The TA offense used all of its arsenal through the air and on the ground en route to a big 55-27 win over Monticello in non-district football Friday night. Senior quarterback Micah Shank led he way with his feet, rushing for 122 yards and three scores, and his arm, throwing for 200 yards and three more scores as the Knights stayed unbeaten on the season.
"It all starts with those five guys up front," TA coach Scott Turner said of his offensive linemen. "They are the key to all of our offense."
On a near perfect evening at Sam Ritchie Stadium, Monticello, which came in at 2-0, wasted no time getting on the board as senior Brandon Herring hauled in a 77-yard catch and run for a score from quarterback Owen Engel and the Mustangs lead 7-0 just over one minute into the game.
TA then put together a nice seven-play, 76-yard drive. Senior Calvin Young hauled in a 15-yard TD catch from Shank to knot the game, 7-7, midway through the first quarter.
A turnover set up the Knights next score when junior Beau Baylor intercepted an Engel pass and returned it 12 yards to the Mustang 49. Baylor then caught a 19-yard pass and Shank followed with a 19-yard run. Baylor then scored on a 6-yard dive to give TA the lead for good,13-7, after one period.
Monticello punted on its first possession of the second quarter and the TA offense took over. Senior Gage Kelley had a 13-yard run and then Shank hit junior Micah Matthews on a beautiful 33-yard catch to the Mustang 4. Shank score on a 2-yard run and the Knights were in front 21-7 early in the second quarter.
The TA defense came up big once again when senior Homer Doughty came up with an interception and returned it 25 yards to the Monticello 8. Young then hauled in his second touchdown of the night on an 8-yard pass from Shank and the Knights were up 28-7.
After a Monticello punt, Shank went to the air again to find Young on a 19-yard reception to the Mustang 26. Moments later, Shank scored on an 8-yard run that pushed the TA lead to 34-7 with 3:40 left in the half.
The Mustangs didn't quit, however, as junior Zayden Simpson ripped off a 90-yard kickoff return for a score to make it 34-13 with 3:28 to go in the second quarter. The Knights started on their own 10, but coughed up the ball and the Mustangs' Malique Clark recovered. On fourth-and-goal at the 3, Simpson scored and suddenly the Mustangs were down 34-20.
With the ball and just 1:13 to play in the half, TA went to work. Shank hit Young on pass plays of 32 and 12 yards and then Baylor scored on an 8-yard run with 8.8 seconds to go as the Knights went to the locker room with a 41-20 lead.
TA opened the third with another impressive drive, this time using Kelley's 16-yard run into Mustang territory. Shank then hit Matthews on a 14-yard scoring pass and the Knights were well in command, 48-20, with 8:55 left in the third.
The Monticello offense sputtered most of the evening with multiple penalties and punts. On TA's next possession, Matthews ripped off a 26-yard run and Shank added a 13-yard scamper and then scored on an 11-yard run for TA's last points of the evening and a 55-20 lead late in the third.
TA emptied its bench in the fourth and Monticello got its last score just like its first of the game as Engel hit Herring on a 25-yard touchdown pass that completed the scoring, 55-27, with 6:18 to play.
The game produced some eye catching individual statistics. Shank accounted for 87 yards rushing and 181 yards passing in the first half alone. He finished with 122 yards on the ground and 200 yards passing. Matthews had six catches for 90 yards and three rushes for 47 yards while Young, who had some great catches, had six receptions for 81 yards. TA had 24 first downs on the evening.
"Calvin Young has really come along," said Turner. "We did some good things tonight. We'll enjoy this one, get back to work on Sunday and get ready for Waynesboro."
Herring paced the Mustang offense with six catches for 127 yards and two scores. Monticello was held to just 46 yards rushing and were penalized 17 times for 95 yards.
"That's a very good team. They are very talented up front and also with their skill players," Monticello coach Matt Hicks said of the Knights. "(TA) is also well coached. We did some good things each quarter but we've got to find some consistency."
The Knights (3-0) will be home again next Friday when Waynesboro comes to Bridgewater while Monticello (2-1) has an open date.
