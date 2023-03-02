Add another award to the resume of Spotswood point guard Camryn Pacheco.
The smooth, versatile do-it-all point guard for the Trailblazers, previously named the top player in the Valley District, is the Region 3C Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard has been a significant reason why Spotswood will compete in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday and is a core piece of the team’s future, with sophomore forward Rayne Dean also earning a first-team spot.
In addition to Dean and Pacheco, other locals on the All-Region 3C first team included a pair of Shenandoah District standouts in Wilson Memorial senior wing Finn Irving and Staunton junior guard Prodigy Simms, who emerged as one of the area’s top scorers.
The all-region second team also featured familiar faces, as Staunton junior guard Manny Chapman and Spotswood sophomore guard Tyler Sprague were recognized.
Fort Defiance senior Tyreek Veney, who surpassed 1,000 career points in his final game, was also named to the second team, along with Broadway sophomore Tristan Yoder.
The Region 2B Coach of the Year went to Spotswood’s Chad Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.