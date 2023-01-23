Pacheco Elevating Game For Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — After playing for one of the nation's premier AAU basketball programs over the summer and being exposed to high-level basketball players from across the country, Camryn Pacheco's game naturally improved.
"He's seen what fast looks like with some of the best players in the country," Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said about his standout sophomore point guard. "Before that, his point of reference might have just been locally. It's helped his understanding of how we could play as a team and how he can play as a player. He deserves a lot of credit for that."
But on top of a couple of inches Pacheco gained in his wingspan and the deeper voice that now echoes when he speaks, the guard has shown off a more polished all-around game on the court.
And as a result, this year's edition of the Trailblazers looks like one with exceptional potential.
"He just impacts the game in so many ways," Edwards said about the 6--foot-3 Pacheco. "I've heard coaches say that guys leave their fingerprints all over a game, and that's definitely Cam. Defensively, he is as disruptive as any player I've coached and we've had some good defensive players. I don't want to change that. He's done a good job asserting himself on defense and shown a lot of maturity and growth in terms of game-planning, avoiding foul trouble, and some of those little things. I've been pleased with that part."
Last year, Pacheco was a second-team All-Valley District selection as a freshman but was relied on heavily with his on-the-ball defense and setting teammates up on offense.
That was primarily because his brother, former standout Carmelo Pacheco, was on the roster and the offense's focal point.
But now, the show has been turned over to Camryn.
"I kind of like it," Camryn said. "Everyone has been involved. The offense isn't going through one person, and it's constantly moving. We're sharing the ball and we're all a big part of it."
Camryn Pacheco's rise has been evident for those who have watched him play this season.
He's averaging a team-best 17.9 points per game, with 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
He also shoots 55 percent from the field and 49 percent from 3-point range.
"He's improved a lot as a scorer," Edwards said. "He put in a lot of time improving his shooting. His shooting percentages and his efficiency as a player are much improved. And I think the reason why is he loves basketball and he's very coachable. He has a really bright future."
During Edwards' tenure, his teams have thrived on an up-tempo, fast-paced offensive attack.
Although the team had to drift away from that slightly in different years, Camryn Pacheco brings the perfect skill set to the table, allowing the Trailblazers to return to their true identity.
"Offensively, he's still our pace-setter and he's arguably our best athlete and he's very coachable," Edwards said. "I've tried to nudge and push him to turn it loose a little more. Particularly this year, we're really looking to get out and play fast. … He's really grown in that area. He's learning how to use his athleticism better on offense."
Rayne Dean, who also was a standout last year as a freshman on varsity and has solid chemistry on the court with Pacheco, said he'd noticed a difference this year.
The soft-spoken freshman is now gone, and a fiery, passion-filled sophomore has taken over.
"Cam is a great player, man," Dean said. "I've been playing with him since sixth grade and I love the attitude he brings. The team loves his competitiveness. He's such a team player and it's great having him."
His time on the AAU circuit with high-level competition can be pointed to, and so can his work ethic and dedication to the game throughout the summer leading up to this year.
While he's changed a bit physically, so much more has been added to Pacheco's game.
And it's paying off for the Trailblazers as they inch closer to the postseason.
"It's helped my game a lot," Pacheco said. "Coming into that much talent [over the summer], it just shows I have to go harder, and that's what I plan on doing."
