It was a clean sweep for Spotswood when it comes to the top honors in Region 3C.
The Trailblazers were represented strongly as senior guard Carmelo Pacheco was named the region’s boys basketball Player of the Year and junior guard Zoli Khalil was named the top player on the girls side. Spotswood coach Chad Edwards is the boys Coach of the Year while Chris Dodson is was also the top girls coach for SHS.
Both teams won their respective regional titles with impressive victories on Saturday.
Pacheco was joined on the all-region boys first team by teammate, and brother, Camryn Pacheco along with Wilson Memorial junior standout Finn Irving.
The second team consisted of several locals as well, including Turner Ashby senior forward Garret Spruhan, Broadway’s Conner and Caleb Barnes, Staunton point guard Manny Chapman, Spotswood’s Rayne Dean and Wilson point guard Josh Johnson.
For the girls, locals on the first team were Khalil, Fort guard Kiersten Ransome, Turner Ashby’s Leah Kiracofe and Raevin Washington and Staunton’s Emma Witt.
The second team, meanwhile, featured Fort Defiance multi-sport standouts Ellie Cook and Lilian Berry, Spotswood’s Madison Doss and Brooke Morris, Broadway senior guard Emma Bacon and Wilson Memorial’s Brooke Cason and CC Robinson.
Region 3C also opted to recognize players who earned honorable mention this year.
For the boys, that included Staunton’s Prodigy Simms and Maaliah Cabell and Turner Ashby’s Noah Gerber and Jacob Keplinger. As for the girls, it featured Fort Defiance’s Trinity Hedrick and Adriana Shields, Spotswood senior forward Kailee Good, Broadway freshman guard Wren Wheeler and Wilson Memorial’s Reagan Frazier.
