PENN LAIRD — It was senior guard Carmelo Pacheco’s world Friday night when Spotswood hosted Turner Ashby for a Valley District boys basketball matchup on Friday.
Earning his 1,000th career point as part of a 30-point performance, he led the Trailblazers to a 56-47 victory over the Knights in an exciting back-and-forth contest.
“It felt like a roller-coaster ride as a coach,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “Our stretches of good were good, and TA’s stretches of good were good, too.”
Although Turner Ashby got the first points of the game, Spotswood wasted no time taking the lead. A 12-0 run lasting over four minutes in the first quarter catapulted the Trailblazers to a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter. Pacheco led the charge with eight points — two 3-pointers — to put Spotswood ahead.
“He’s a great player,” Turner Ashby first-year coach Clay Harris said. “We had problems with him tonight — he can just do a little bit of it all.”
The 16-6 lead didn’t get much larger, though, as senior guard Noah Gerber, who led his team with 20 points, and the Knights battled back to make it as close as a three-point deficit. With Spotswood and Turner Ashby trading scoring runs, the physicality increased in response. Both teams forced the other out of the paint or to get rid of the basketball, increasing turnovers across the board along the way.
With two minutes in the half, the Trailblazers didn’t put enough points together quick enough to gain a comfortable lead as Gerber drew fouls to close the gap. But as the Knights nearly took the lead for the first time, Pacheco came up big again as he sprinted across the court and sent a last-second shot into the hoop for a momentum-controlling three points just before intermission.
“We told each other to stay focused and keep grinding the game out,” Pacheco said. “[We] found a way out and pulled through.”
Pacheco wasted no time picking up where he left off. The Trailblazers found themselves working a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Spotswood was confident and composed as the third quarter progressed, and the Knights struggled to keep up.
“They wear you out and do a good job at it,” Harris said. “I thought we did a good job of not giving up because we could’ve and we didn’t.”
Then came the moment when Pacheco scored while picking up a foul, proceeded to hit the free throw and officially hit the 1,000-point mark for his career. The fans rose to their feet as Pacheco let out a sigh of relief, taking the momentous game ball off the court as his souvenir for the night.
“It means a lot — I’ve worked for this my whole life,” Pacheco said. “And to be there with my teammates, I’m just thankful for them, too.”
With the milestone sealed, Turner Ashby (7-5, 1-2 Valley) searched for a way to mount a comeback and chose to capitalize on turnovers. What went from a 14-point lead quickly dwindled down to nine in under 15 seconds by doing just that.
The wake-up call for Spotswood (9-6, 2-0 Valley) kept the Trailblazers in check, however, and they kept the Knights at a distance as time expired. It was a simple change in defense as Pacheco described, but it was sufficient to withstand Turner Ashby’s final attack.
“TA deserves a lot of credit,” Edwards said. “I’m trying to be patient and endure the growing pains, but I say it all the time — experience is the best teacher.”
Turner Ashby 6 16 8 17 — 47
Spotswood 16 12 19 9 — 56
TURNER ASHBY (47) — Gerber 9 1-5 20, Keplinger 2 0-0 4, Baylor 4 1-2 9, Kiser 1 0-0 2, Spruhan 3 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 3, Bailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-7 47.
SPOTSWOOD (56) — Car. Pacheco 9 6-7 30, Bellamy 2 2-2 8, Cam. Pacheco 3 0-1 7, Li 1 1-2 3, Sprague 0 0-0 0, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Harding 1 2-2 4, Craig 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 2 0-2 4, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-16 56.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Spruhan 3, Gerber, Miller), Spotswood 9 (Car. Pacheco 6, Bellamy 2, Cam. Pacheco).
