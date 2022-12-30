PENN LAIRD — In the final game of the two-day Twila Showalter Holiday Classic, Spotswood put on a show.
Down 10 at the end of the third quarter, the Trailblazers made a stunning comeback in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime,and then shot 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in to seal the deal in a 63-56 non-district win against E.C. Glass on Thursday.
SHS head coach Chad Edwards said the third quarter was by far his team's worst quarter of the season. What he was most proud of, however, was how his rather young team responded to adversity and never gave up.
“I think a lot of young teams would’ve just gone away against such a high-level E.C. Glass team,” Edwards said. “Fortunately, my guys pulled together, made some plays, created some energy and got back in the ball game. Down the stretch, I think our free-throw shooting was key.”
With 2:47 remaining in regulation, sophomore Camryn Pacheco’s 3-point play tied the game. E.C. Glass had the ball with 1:51 left and did its best to run down the clock, holding possession for almost 90 seconds until Spotswood’s defense forced a backcourt violation.
Going into Thursday, Edwards said the trailblazers staff talked about how E.C. Glass is a team that would be difficult to come back and beat if they led going into the fourth quarter.
He was pleased that his defense was able to pressure them and not foul or give up easy shots down the stretch.
“It was a challenge and I just thought our guys increased not only their energy, but communication,” Edwards said. “Our attention to detail with personnel and scouting report, we were on point in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Sophomore Rayne Dean scored a layup in the first minute of overtime to get Spotswood ahead. Foul shots from Pacheco and junior Jackson Li within the last 90 seconds ultimately secured the win.
Pacheco ended with 23 points on the night and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in overtime. In those pressure situations at the line, Pacheco said he gets into his normal free-throw routine and blocks everything out other than the basket.
It was a nail-biting game that had the fans at the edge of their seats on every possession, as Pacheco attested to.
“The emotions were high [and] the intensity was crazy,” Pacheco said. “I told my teammates when we were down [to] stay in it, don’t lose your cool, keep fighting [and] it’s going to come to us.”
After losing to the Hilltoppers last year, Pacheco and the team were excited to get the win over them at home.
Pacheco said they knew they had to pick it up after the dismal third quarter and ultimately, they wanted it more in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“[I’m] thankful for E.C. Glass for bringing [its] energy,” Pacheco said. “We just kept fighting and pulled it out.”
Edwards knows the importance of free throws, especially late in the game. He feels they’ve been hit-or-miss from the line this season, so he was happy to see them net all but one foul shot in in the extra frame.
“Every level of basketball, close games typically come down to foul shots,” Edwards said. “We practice free throws more than any other shot. To see guys come through in clutch, pressure situations not only feels good tonight, but hopefully gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
The other top scorers for Spotswood included sophomore Tyler Sprague netting 12 points while Dean and sophomore David Gipson each shared eight points.
The Trailblazers (10-0) will rematch the Hilltoppers on Wednesday for their first game of the New Year — this time in Lynchburg.
For Edwards, the takeaway from Thursday’s game was how his team proved to themselves they can battle back and aren’t out of the game until the final buzzer.
Edwards said he believes this experience will pay dividends as the season progresses.
“We can talk about it all we want [and] we can try to simulate it in practice all we want,” Edwards said. “Until you experience it, it’s not really validated. I think this win against this opponent, to me, this hopefully galvanized our confidence and our spirit moving forward for future situations like this. We now know that we can do it.”
E.C. Glass 17 19 10 4 6 — 56
Spotswood 18 12 6 14 13 — 63
E.C. GLASS (56) — Harris 1 0-0 2, Knox 3 0-0 8, Conner 0 0-1 0, Harris 9 3-4 24, Treacy 2 4-5 9, Gilbert 4 0-1 8, Hamlette 1 1-2 3, Brestel 0 2-3 2, Wood 0 0-1 0, Ball 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Cashwell 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-17 56.
SPOTSWOOD (63) — Li 1 3-5 5, Pacheco 7 7-9 23, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 4 2-2 12, Leslie 1 0-0 3, Dean 2 4-4 8, Harding 1 1-2 3, Shelton 0 1-2 1, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-1 0, Gipson 3 2-2 8, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-27 63.
3-Point Goals – E.C. Glass 6 (Knox 2, Harris 3, Treacy), Spotswood 5 (Pacheco 2, Sprague 2, Leslie).
