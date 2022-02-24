BERRYVILLE — The Page County girls basketball team started Thursday night’s game showing it was hungry for a state tournament berth and good enough to get one.
Ultimately, Clarke County’s defensive aggressiveness and physicality won out in the fourth battle of the season between the two Bull Run District rivals.
Seventh-seeded Page County scored the first 10 points of the game, but No. 3 Clarke County took the lead for good with 3:49 left in the second quarter and went on to a 62-51 victory in the Region 2B semifinals at Clarke County High School. The Eagles clinched their first state tournament berth since 2015.
Clarke (17-8) — which won for the third time in four meetings with the Panthers (10-14) — will play against No. 1 Luray at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Spotswood High School in the Region 2B title game.
The Eagles outscored Page County 25-10 starting with the 3:26 mark of the first quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead, then extended that advantage to 42-30 after three quarters. The Panthers got as close as 44-38 with 4:27 left. A 3-pointer from Hailey Evans and a steal and layup from Evans in a span of 17 seconds made it 50-39 Clarke with 3:27 to go, and the Eagles maintained a double-digit lead from there.
The Panthers had only suffered losses by six and seven points while beating the Eagles by 12 in the team’s first three meetings, but Page County had trouble finding a rhythm against Clarke County’s defense after that initial 10-0 spurt. Page made only 12 of its last 35 shots (2 of 12 from 3-point range) and committed 25 turnovers over the entire game.
“Their pressure and their physicality kind of got us,” Page County coach E.J. Wyant said. “We didn’t take very good care of the ball.”
The Eagles’ defense was particularly aggressive in the third quarter, as Clarke extended its pressure and traps past half court. Clarke held Page to 4-of-12 shooting over those eight minutes and converted many of the nine turnovers it forced into baskets. The Eagles made seven total field goals and made two of their five 3-pointers in the third.
Wyant was pleased with how Page fought back in the fourth, though.
A steal and layup from senior Caris Lucas (16 points) made it 44-36, and two free throws from Adryn Martin (14 points, eight rebounds) made it 44-38. After slapping the ball out of a Clarke player’s hands and getting fouled in the scramble for the loose ball, Gracie Mason (nine points) had a chance to cut the Page deficit to four, but she missed her free throw with 4:10 left in a one-and-one. Evans then had her five-point burst that proved too much to overcome.
Wyant said his team — which forced 22 turnovers Thursday — has shown grit ever since they lost senior Leah Hilliard in the first quarter of the first game of the year.
“Our heart and fight got us back into the game,” Wyant said. “We had that goal to get to states at the beginning of the year, and we just kept working and kept fighting. We were one game away. It hurts for our seniors, especially, but I’m proud of our girls.”
Lucas, Hilliard and Mason are the team’s three seniors.
“Our team has fought very hard this year,” said Lucas, who had tears in her eyes as she hugged her coaches after being subbed out in the final minute. “In order to play the sport, you have to have heart and love for the sport, and commitment.
“I’m wishing these girls returning the best of luck. I’m going to be back next year to watch them play and cheer them on.”
Clarke County was led by Willow Oliver (17 points), Keira Rohrbach (16 points), Evans (13 points) and Ellie Brumback (10 points).
Page County 12 8 10 21 — 51
Clarke County 6 19 17 20 — 62
PAGE COUNTY (51) — Frymyer 2 0-0 6, Wright 0 0-0 0, G. Mason 3 2-5 9, Good 0 0-0 0, Gaskins 2 0-2 4, Lucas 4 7-10 16, Martin 3 8-10 14, F. Mason 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 17-27 51.
CLARKE COUNTY (62) — Good 0 1-2 1, Oliver 8 0-0 17, Williams 1 3-4 5, Rohrbach 4 8-9 16, Brumback 4 1-2 10, Evans 5 0-0 13. Totals 22 13-17 62.
3-Point Goals — Page 4 (Frymyer 2, G. Mason, Lucas), Clarke (Williams 3, Oliver, Brumback).
