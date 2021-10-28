SHENANDOAH — For one half, it was a game that was up for grabs.
Page County fell to Strasburg 34-12 at home on Thursday but at halftime, the Panthers were in a one-score game.
Despite an injury to Page County’s punter, forcing the team to go for it on every single fourth down, the Panthers defense kept the game close early. On Strasburg’s first offensive drive, Page forced the Rams to go for it on fourth down. Strasburg elected to pass, but junior quarterback Ryan Roller was intercepted at the 5 yard-line by junior Gunnar Strickler. It was one of Strickler’s two interceptions in the game.
“Our defense played tough and hard,” Panthers coach Joey Soltis said after the game. “They stepped up with their backs against the wall.”
Despite Strasburg repeatedly starting drives deep in Page territory, the Rams first score didn’t come until midway through the second quarter. On fourth down, Roller kept the ball, running outside and barely crossing the goal line before stepping out of bounds. It was the first time Strasburg was able to capitalize on their great field position, but they didn’t keep the momentum for long.
“The first one felt good,” Roller said of the touchdown. “But that blocked punt killed our energy. The second touchdown revived us and we built our energy from there.”
The second touchdown, the one that sparked the Rams — according to Roller — came on a 7-yard run from Tanner Jenkins. Jenkins, a senior, finished the game with 22 yards on nine carries. The Rams leading rusher was Brady Neary, who had 85 yards on 15 carries . Neary also found the end zone twice in the second half.
In the first half, however, Page continued to keep the game close. After giving up two touchdowns the Panthers went on a scoring drive of their own. Quarterback Hunter Creel found Ricky Campbell for a 55-yard touchdown. Campbell streaked down the sideline after the catch, scoring with no time left in the second half. The huge momentum play cut the Rams lead to eight at halftime.
“I give our team credit,” Soltis said when asked about the big play. “A lot of people could’ve just cashed it in and gone in for the half.”
In the second half, the injuries and lack of depth showed for the Panthers. Neary and other Strasburg ball carriers had much more success on the ground. Rams Coach Mark Roller credited the adjustments in blocking for the improved second half performance.
“I think we played a lot better in the second half,” he said. “Our guys looked down a little deeper and said, ‘Hey, we need to play tonight,’ and we did.”
The Rams found the end zone three times in the second half. Neary scored on two short runs and Ryan Roller also found the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. Page County’s only score of the second half came on a pass from Creel to Caden Lucas as time expired in the game. Creel threw for 80 yards on just three completions. He also threw two interceptions and six incomplete passes.
Page County has just one regular season game remaining, a tough assignment against Bull-Run District front-runner Clarke County.
Strasburg, on the other hand, has begun a 10-day stretch where they’ll play three games. The Rams are headed to East Rockingham for a game on Tuesday. Then on Saturday they’ll take on county rival Central. Right now Strasburg’s only loss on the year is to Clarke County, but the team still has a lot of regular season football left to play.
Mark Roller said his team is responding well to the unusual practice schedule required to play so many games in such a short period of time.
“We’re digging down deep so we can keep this thing going,” he explained.
