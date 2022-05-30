The Region 2B softball tournament got underway on Monday with top-seeded Page County hosting eighth-seeded Strasburg in a familiar matchup in Shenandoah.
After a slow start, the Panthers rolled past the Rams 11-1 in five innings.
Sophomore ace Bailee Gaskins stood in the circle for Page County and went the distance. The only run of the game she allowed came in the first inning, after walking the second batter she faced. An infield error allowed two runners on, and one scored after a steal attempt caused a bad throw to sail into the outfield.
Strasburg (5-16) was held scoreless after that, going down in order in three of their four remaining at-bats. The Rams got their first two runners on base in the fourth inning but failed to capitalize on the opportunity after a strikeout and back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.
The Page County hit parade started in the second inning. Still down 1-0, they tied things up in the second inning after senior outfield Kadence Rhinehart reached second base on an errant throw from the second baseman on a ground ball. She came around to score after sophomore infielder Savannah Shifflett hit a single to right field.
The Panthers took over for good in the third inning. After a lead-off grounder, junior first baseman Jocelyne Rinker hit an RBI triple to the right field corner. Senior catcher Kirsten Hensley walked and stole second base, causing another bad throw and Rinker to score.
Gaskins helped her own effort with an RBI single to left field and was followed by another triple from senior outfielder Taylor Umberger. The Panthers (15-7) lit up the scoreboard for six runs in the inning and never looked back, adding another in the fourth and three in the fifth to seal the game.
Page County will be back in action on Wednesday in the Class 2 semifinals at home against Clarke County, who defeated Central 2-1 in another regional quarterfinal.
Strasburg 100 00 — 1 2 2
Page County 016 13 — 11 9 2
Wiseley, Arnold and Reynolds. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Wiseley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.