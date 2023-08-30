2022-23 ALL-VALLEY SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Page County's Bailee Gaskins

SHENANDOAH — With each strikeout of an opposing batter, her voice got louder.

Bailee Gaskins plays with the type of passion on the field you want to see in a pitcher.

And after seeing her results, it’s hard to argue with the fact that it clearly pays off.

“I felt like a different player this year compared to last year — both physically and mentally,” Gaskins said. “Whether it be the numbers I put up or my confidence in the circle, I feel like there was a noticeable amount of growth. I faced a lot of adversity that helped my mental game grow, and I worked very hard in the season and during the off-season to grow more.”

Gaskins is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Softball Pitcher of the Year.

While Radford signee Jocelyne Rinker served as the quiet, lead-by-example type for the Panthers during another state tournament run, the junior Gaskins brought the fire.

“Bailee, along with Jocelyne, were our two leaders this year,” veteran Page County head coach Alan Knight said about his star duo. “Bailee was more vocal about it, constantly giving encouragement. She was a big reason we got to the state semifinals. She threw a perfect game against Clarke County in a pivotal game at mid-season. She also was part of two other no-hitters this year. She doesn't like to lose. She will keep battling.”

Gaskins went 24-3 with 217 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched and a 1.21 ERA this season.

She was named the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year as a result.

“I’ve been around the game my whole life,” Gaskins said about her passionate play. “I went to my first game when I was only a few days old. I started playing when I was four years old, and I immediately fell in love! I am so passionate about this game because it brings me joy I can’t find anywhere else. I don’t really know how to describe it, but just simply being on the field makes me happy. My grandfather was my coach up until he passed away in 2017. It’s been my goal since then to work hard and get better to make him proud.”

Gaskins’ 24 wins tied her with former James Madison great Jailyn Ford for the most wins in a single season in Virginia High School League history — something she said was special.

After reaching the state championship as a sophomore and the semifinals as a junior, Gaskins now has her sights set on getting the job done during her final season.

“I obviously want to make it back to the state tournament next year, but a big goal of mine is to simply take the season one day, game, and pitch at a time, and soak up every last moment I have in a Page County uniform,” Gaskins said about her upcoming senior season.

Gaskins plays with a fiery passion that shines brightly when she’s on the field.

And as the Coker commit prepares for one last season with the Panthers, that won’t change.

“Softball has also given me some of my closest friends,” Gaskins said. “Most of my teammates this year I have known my whole life, and it makes me happy to see them succeed. Winning brings me joy just because I simply hate to lose. It doesn’t matter who we played or the score, I want to win.”