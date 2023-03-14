Junior star midfielder Kelsey Elrod exploded for five goals, and a pair of assists as Clarke County earned an impressive 10-0 Bull Run District shutout of Page County in its girls soccer season opener in Shenandoah.
Olivia Morise, also a junior, and sophomore Leah Mitchell added two goals apiece for the Eagles, while junior midfielder Stephanie Miranda also chipped in with a score.
Senior midfielder Ella O’Donnell led the way passing for Clarke, finishing with two assists, but teammates Lillian Sung and Makenna Jarvis, a junior and a sophomore, also had two assists apiece, and senior midfielder Audrey Price added another in the rout.
The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run) will host Central on Friday in another district matchup to open up the season, while the Panthers (0-1 , 0-1 Bull Run) will travel to rival Luray for the second game as part of a boys-girls varsity doubleheader on March 21.
