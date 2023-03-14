In Berryville, senior forward Oakley Staples had three goals and three assists, and defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Clarke County opened its season with a 19-0 Bull Run District thrashing of Page County in boys soccer action.
Freshman midfielder John Mercer and junior forward Rohan Solanki each had hat tricks for the Eagles, while senior Leo Morris and juniors Charlie Frame and Callaway Beckett finished with two goals apiece in a match that 10 CCHS players scored.
Chris LeBlanc, a senior midfielder, and leader for the defending champions had a goal and two assists for Clarke County, while Ethan Marchisano and Caden Mercer, both juniors, each had a goal and an assist, and Wesley Beiler, a junior, also scored a goal.
The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run) are back in action Friday with another Bull Run District contest at Central, while the Panthers (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run) travel to rival Luray on March 21st for a district bout, where they’ll play in the first game of a varsity doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.