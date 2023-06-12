TROUTVILLE — It was an emotional, heartbreaking end to another exceptional season for Page County.
The Panthers (24-4) claimed the Region 2B Championship, reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals for the second straight year, and vied for vengeance after coming just short of the state crown a year prior.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they wouldn’t get that chance, as they were shut out 5-0 by eventual state champion Tazewell in the state semifinals this past Friday in Troutville.
Bulldogs pitching standout Carly Compton put on a clinic, striking out 13 and allowing three hits total — only one allowed after six innings.
Page County’s veteran head coach Alan Knight felt they were starting to wear on Compton in the seventh, but ultimately, neither the bats nor the time was in their favor.
“I think she was definitely slower in the seventh inning,” Knight said. “We still couldn’t get the hits when we needed [and] we didn’t put any runs up on the board, unfortunately.”
It was a brutal end to a season that showed much promise for Page County, as many players had tears running down their faces following Friday’s loss.
Panthers first baseman and Radford signee Jocelyne Rinker’s emotions ran high following her final game in a Page uniform. Rinker was thankful they reached the point they did in her senior season and that she could help the younger players along the way.
Something Rinker could take away from her four years at Page County is that softball is where she finds her closest family and friends; those relationships have helped her on the field and personally.
“I confide in them to lift me up when I’m down, and I lift them up when they’re down,” Rinker said. “I’m really glad that I’ve been able to develop the friendships and family that I have.”
Rinker leaves the program with fellow seniors Alexis Frymyer and Jade Mullins. Knight said each of them has contributed nicely to the program in their own unique way — something he hopes the other girls can understand.
Knight said contributing doesn’t always mean one has to hit the most home runs or make the most defensive plays — there are many ways to leave a mark on the team.
“There’s always ways to contribute,” Knight said. “You’ve just got to find it.”
In another stellar season for Page County junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins, she admitted the result was a heartbreaker. Gaskins threw a complete game and struck out five in the season-ending loss.
Gaskins will miss the three seniors leaving and said they grew to be incredible friends over the last three years. When Gaskins was a varsity freshman, she said they helped her become her own on the team.
“They took me under their wings,” Gaskins said. “We’ve just gotten so close over these past few years, and I’m really going to miss them. I know Jocelyne’s going to do great things at Radford, and I know Alexis and Jade are going to do great things in whatever they decide to do.”
Rinker said she’d been best friends with Frymyer and Mullins since their first years and that she’ll miss getting to do their daily routines and being on the field with them every day.
“It’s been a privilege to go through four years with them,” Rinker said. “We’ve accomplished a lot together.”
When looking ahead to next year, Gaskins knows she’ll be a prominent senior figure on the team. She’s looking forward to stepping into that role but isn’t at the same time because she knows her time at Page County will be coming to a close.
Gaskins will be ready to take over the reins in any matter possible next year and hopes to reach the state tournament again.
“I just want to lead my team in any way I can,” Gaskins said. “[I want to] try and get us back here next year, and just be that leader that they need.”
Rinker knows she’s leaving behind a hard-working, talented team and has high hopes for what they can achieve.
“I think they’re going to do great things,” Rinker said. “I hope that they’ll get back here next year, and I’ll be able to watch them.”
Gaskins knew they had another excellent season but that they also wanted more. A key takeaway from the season for Gaskins is never to give up and let anyone get in her way.
She said she’d been doubted, but her hard work and strong mindset have played massive roles in silencing those doubters.
“I’ve had countless coaches for travel ball tell me that I couldn’t be a pitcher, and that I wasn’t good enough to be a pitcher,” Gaskins said. “I just let it motivate me. These past two years, especially this year, have taught me that no matter what people say, if you think you can do something, you can do it and you should never give up on what you want to accomplish.”
