SHENANDOAH — Page County enters this season hungry and ready to fight.
With nine seniors leading the way, the Panthers are determined to succeed and want to dig themselves out of last year’s three-win slump and turn things around for the program.
“There’s nine seniors, so they’re hungry to do way better than they did last year,” Page head coach Ashley Henry said. “All nine were on the team last year, where we only had three wins all year. My girls are hungry to win [and] they’re hungry to prove themselves out of the hole that they were in last year.”
Page County’s season didn’t start off how it wanted to after getting swept by East Rockingham in Tuesday’s season-opening match. Yet, Henry said there’s still a long season ahead as the team builds trust in one another.
“Everyone is still figuring out who they are on the team this early in the season,” Henry said. “It’s about building confidence and understanding their role on the team.”
Henry said seniors Adryn Martin, Arianna Roudabush, and Destiny Wright are the team’s three key leaders this season and that they’re still trying to find where their leadership fits within the program.
Wright, who contributed eight assists, six digs, and two kills in Tuesday’s home match, said they’ve always had the idea they can make it to the state match and feels the team has been motivated to improve from the start of preseason.
“Ever since open gym, we’ve all been busting our butts in practice and working hard,” Wright said. “We want to make it far this year. We don’t want a season last year where it was lose, lose, lose. We want to win, we want to be at the top, and we just have to keep working hard for it.”
Senior Faith Mason believes the experience factor will play a huge role in their progress this season. Having played for five years together, Mason said the connection between all nine seniors is a major benefit for the program.
“We have the bond, and it works well together,” Mason said. “We know what our strengths and weaknesses are, and on the court, we trust each other and we know what we’re all going to do.”
Wright said it’s a great feeling to have her teammates look up to her as one of the team captains. As a setter, Wright’s focus has been to help the younger setters improve, not just for this year, but for the future.
“It feels good to help them,” Wright said. “So when I’m gone, there will be someone else to step up and take my place, and I know they’ll be ready for it.”
The most significant thing Henry took from Tuesday’s match is “the three C’s,” referring to communication, covering, and confidence. Mason, who notched seven digs and four kills Tuesday, knows it wasn’t the outing they wanted but believes their communication will improve as the season progresses and will lead to better results.
“We’re working more as a team [than] last year,” Mason said. “Last year, we struggled with that. … I think this year, we’ll work to get a lot better with communication.”
Especially being a senior, Mason said this season is very important, and she doesn’t want to leave the Page County gym at the end of the year unsatisfied.
“You want to go out strong,” Mason said. “We really just want to turn it around. The past couple of years, we’ve just not had it. We really just want to go and win.”
It hasn’t sunk in yet for Mason that this is her final year wearing the Page County colors, but she’s looking forward to making more memories and building a winning culture in the process.
“I’m happy to be a senior, but I won’t be ready to give up sports,” Mason said. “I’m just looking to have a good season, win, and just have fun in my last year.”
