SHENANDOAH — If there was any doubt Page County would make noise in the postseason, that was removed Monday.
Two massive six-run innings in the second and the fourth propelled the top-seeded Panthers to a five-inning 12-0 shutout of No. 8 Madison County in the Region 2B softball quarterfinals in Shenandoah.
The Panthers put up 12 runs on 12 hits. Page County head coach Alan Knight said the key was staying disciplined at the plate and putting a good swing on it, which he felt they did exceptionally well Monday.
“That’s what you’re always trying to do,” Knight said. “I thought we did a really good job of that. We hit a lot of balls hard, which is what you want. You hit it hard, it usually turns into hits eventually. I liked our approach with that [and] it’s a nice win.”
Page County junior pitching ace Bailee Gaskins impressed again, tossing for five innings and striking out eight. Gaskins said every win from here on out is enormous, as they live to fight another day.
“Anyone can come out and win on any given night,” Gaskins said. “This win is huge for us, [because] we get to move on and play another game.”
After falling in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game a year ago, Gaskins said the team has a chip on its shoulder. Yet, they can’t look too far ahead and have to focus on what’s in front of them.
“We would really like to get back there to redeem ourselves,” Gaskins said. “If we take it one game at a time, I think we can be back where we were last year.”
Gaskins said one of their keys to success is energy, something she felt they didn’t have early in the year. She said that the hits follow when the team is in good spirits and cheering each other on.
“The support in the dugout and on the field is everything,” Gaskins said. “Especially as a pitcher, I love when I can hear my teammates and them having my back.”
PCHS junior center fielder Adryn Martin doubled thrice and drove in three RBIs, while Gaskins slammed a double of her own, which drove in two.
Martin feels Monday’s win is a huge confidence boost, and they hope to continue to move through the postseason.
“I think we’re excited and we want to make it far,” Martin said.
The Panthers (21-3) advance to the regional semifinals Wednesday against the winner of No. 4 Buckingham County and No. 5 East Rockingham, which were set to square off Tuesday.
Knight was pleased with his team’s outing to start the playoffs, and while it wasn’t perfect, he felt it was a solid victory.
“We committed two errors, which I’m a little disappointed with,” Knight said. “All in all, [it’s] a nice win. … We hit the ball hard, Bailee pitched well, [and] it’s a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.