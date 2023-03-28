Standout junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins continued her electric start to the 2023 season as she tossed another complete-game shutout, giving up two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six for unbeaten Page County in a five-inning 10-0 non-district softball victory over Warren County on Monday in Front Royal.
Gaskins also had an RBI single at the plate for the Panthers, while sophomore catcher Emma Lucas had two doubles and an RBI, and senior third baseman Jocelyne Rinker also had two doubles.
Savannah Shifflett, a junior, had a two-run double for Page, while junior Adryn Martin had a pair of singles and an RBI, and Emme Baugher, another junior, finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Arianna Roudabush, a junior outfielder, had a two-run single in the win, while sophomore shortstop Karleigh Austin singled.
The Panthers (5-0) were right back in action Tuesday with a Bull Run District contest against winless Mountain View at home.
