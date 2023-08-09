Hard-Working Panthers Hoping To Turn Things Around

SHENANDOAH — The roster is smaller than usual but hasn’t changed the optimism.
Page County enters this fall optimistic that it can turn things around in a big way for the program despite a roster that doesn’t have quite as much depth as previous seasons.
The Panthers said they are working harder than ever in preparation for the season’s opening kickoff as they look to redeem themselves following a 3-7 season a year ago.
Panthers second-year head coach James May is confident in the team’s direction this season, as he noted that he feels this has been the best offseason for the program he’s ever seen in his nearly two decades of involvement with the Page County football program.
“It’s translated well to the kids already gelling together,” May said. “The attitudes are right [and] well-conditioned, which we need to be.”
May thinks the exceptional offseason work is the players coming to the realization that they’re a small team and they won’t have 50 varsity guys taking the field. May said he also believes a plethora of wrestlers joining the team has paid benefits, especially on the lines.
“They realize that on Friday nights, some are going to have to play both ways,” May said. “Those wrestlers come in in-shape, and I think it sets a model for what you want your other guys to be like.”
Some added motivation from last year’s results is another factor in the hard work put in over the summer, May said. The head coach noted that key injuries and getting a feel of the coaching staff were detriments to last season’s record.
“We’ll take some of that on our shoulders,” May said regarding the coaching. “We learned a lot, the kids realized what one or two injuries on a [small] roster’ll do to you. I think [this season], they’ve really bought into getting in shape and preventing injuries.”
Behind center for the Panthers is senior quarterback Hunter Pettit, who’s gearing up for what he said is “the last dance.”
May said one can expect to see a tough kid who takes his job very seriously in Pettit this season.
“He’s one of those guys that has waited his turn,” May said. “He’s worked hard to get the spot that he deserves to play in. He’s respected by his teammates, he’s a leader, [and] has a great attitude. When it’s on the line, I think he’s going to be a really good player for us.”
Pettit said it feels great getting prepared for a new season and attests to the quality offseason training they’ve had — stating that everyone has stepped up and is working harder.
“It’s the best [offseason] we’ve had in a while,” Pettit said. “It just feels like everybody wants to be here. It feels great.”
Another player to watch for on the Panthers roster is senior defensive tackle Nick Moore.
Moore is excited to be back on the field and said the team is working hard to return to winning ways.
Moore said it’s a great feeling to have May back for his second year as head coach, adding that he’s no stranger to Panthers football.
“He’s always been around here,” Moore said. “We know him, so that’s helped a lot. It feels good.”
A three-win season a year ago left an empty feeling in the Page County camp, which is why Pettit feels confident about the Panthers’ chances to turn the tables in 2023.
“We’re pretty motivated,” Pettit said. “We don’t want a season like last season. We’re going to definitely turn it around this season and do better.”
May said it seems like they’ve been practicing for a year now because of the lengthy offseason. With organizational aspects, such as picture day, out of the way, May said it’s time to play football. May is looking forward to seeing the pieces fall into place as the season gets underway.
“[I’m] really excited about what I think we’re going to be good at, [and] just displaying that to see if my thoughts are coming true,” May said.
