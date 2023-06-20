Before heading to play at the Division I level, standout first baseman Jocelyne Rinker has been recognized again as one of the top talent in the state by the Virginia High School League.
Rinker, a Radford signee and recent Page County graduate, was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team after helping the Panthers reach the state semifinals for a second straight season.
The power hitter with a steady glove in the infield finished with six homers and 25 RBIs this year.
There were also two Page standout who earned second-team honors as junior ace Bailee Gaskins and junior outfielder Arianna Roudabush both earned a spot on the all-state team after big-time years.
Gaskins went 24-3 with a 1.21 ERA and struck out 217 in 156 innings pitched this past season.
As for Roudabush, she finished with 16 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 28 games played.
Clarke County star shortstop Madison Edwards, a senior who has signed with James Madison, was also a second-team selection.
Tazewell right-handed pitcher Carly Compton, a sophomore, is the Class 2 Player of the Year while her head coach, Tom Keene, was honored as the state’s Coach of the Year after a special season.
Compton, which helped end the Panthers’ season in the state semifinals, finished the season with a 19-3-1 record pitching 143 innings, striking out 303 batters with an ERA of .098, and only allowing 14 earned runs, 48 hits, and 24 walks. She dominated Southwest District and Region 2D batters in 2023, throwing six no-hitters, two perfect games, six one-hitters, and 12 shutouts. In just two seasons, Wright has a pitching line of 36-8-1, 288 innings pitched, 125 hits, 37 earned runs, 598 strikeouts, 51 walks, and a .128 ERA. Additionally, she has thrown eight no-hitters, three perfect games, eight one-hitters, and 21 shutouts. She is a two-time Southwest Director Player of the Year, Region 2D Player of the Year, and was a second-team all-state selection in 2022 as a freshman.
Keene guided the Bulldogs to a 20-4-1 record and the program’s first-ever state title with a 5-2 victory over James River in the state finals. Tazewell reached the state finals with a 2-1 win over two-defending state champion Appomattox County in the quarterfinals and a 5-0 win over Page.
