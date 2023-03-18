Junior ace Bailee Gaskins struck out seven over six innings of work, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, as Page County won its second straight to open the year with a 12-2 six-inning non-district over Warren County on Friday at home.
The Panthers pounded out 16 hits as a team, led by junior outfielder Arianna Roudabush’s 3-for-4 effort that included three runs scored in the No. 7 hole.
Freshman infielder Ali Purdham, sophomore shortstop Karleigh Austin, junior infielder Savannah Shifflett and junior outfielder Adryn Martin all added two hits apiece.
Martin also had two RBIs, while Austin had three, and Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford University signee, had a big RBI double while senior Alexis Frymyer added an RBI.
Gaskins, junior Emme Baugher, and sophomore Emma Lucas had one hit apiece.
The Panthers (2-0) are right back in action Monday at home against Stuarts Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.