Jordan Foster, a junior shortstop, finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs scored, but Page County suffered its second straight loss with a 7-6 setback to non-district opponent Warren County on Monday in prep baseball action in Front Royal.
Senior center fielder Hayden Plum had a two-run single for the Panthers, who rallied from a 6-0 deficit to make it a tight game.
Also chipping in for Page was senior Jacob Williams with a double and two runs scored, while junior third baseman Sean Cave had an RBI single, and senior outfielder Gunnar Strickler had a hit.
On the mound for the Panthers, sophomore Tyler Shifflett got the start and lasted three innings, giving up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a pair of batters. He was relieved by junior Noah Lucas, who allowed one run on a hit and three walks and struck out a trio of batters in the remaining three frames.
Page (3-2) had a quick turnaround with a Bull Run District game in Shenandoah on Tuesday as Mountain View came to town.
