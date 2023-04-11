SHENANDOAH — Alan Knight is typically a man of few words when it comes to discussing how his team performed following games.
The long-tenured, well-respected Page County softball coach isn’t necessarily disinterested or malicious in any way with his intent, but he has preferred to let the action do the talking with his squads.
And when it comes to the Panthers, they’ve been loud and clear.
“We think we’ll be competitive in a very tough league,” Knight said.
Page has been a softball power over the years in Shenandoah, winning multiple state championships and never struggling with consistency.
Even last year, with a young roster and some ups and downs early in the campaign, the Panthers made a memorable postseason run.
But after going 19-8 and finishing as the Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up a year ago, expectations remain high.
That will be easier said than done, however, with the loss of a trio of three-year starters in catcher Kirsten Hensley (.380 avg., six HR, 30 RBI), second baseman Marissa Monger (.299 avg., 10 RBI,.402 obp.,) and center fielder Taylor Umberger (.380 avg., 12 RBI).
One of the biggest names helping to fill that void at the plate will be senior first baseman Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford University signee, after hitting .466 with six homers and 40 RBIs a season ago.
Also stepping up in a big way — and it has shown early on this season — is junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins, who posted a 15-6 record last year with a 2.21 ERA and 160 strikeouts while also hitting .313 at the plate with a trio of home runs and 26 RBIs to become a solid two-way tool.
Other key returners for the Panthers, who have just one loss early on this season, and it came from a 1-0 setback at the hands of unbeaten Class 3 opponent Turner Ashby, include sophomore shortstop Karleigh Austin, who hit .297 a year ago, along with junior third baseman Savannah Shifflett, who hit .352 with 13 RBIs in 2022.
Emma Lucas, a sophomore, is taking over the catching duties for the Panthers — a role that has always been vital for Knight-led teams.
Ali, Purdham, a freshman infielder, is another newcomer who has already opened some eyes early this season with her play.
Other key names for a deep Page County team this season include seniors Alexis Frymyer and Jade Mullins, juniors Emme Baugher, Taryn Eppard, Arianna Roudabush, Adryn Martin, Carter Umberger, and Mallory Hensley, and sophomores Brynlee Comer.
“We ae still young and looking to improve every day,” Knight said.
It’s still early, but the Panthers have already looked the part of a team ready to compete for another Bull Run District title this season.
But Knight, now in his 41st season coaching Page softball, is all too familiar with the importance of not looking ahead, especially in a league loaded with teams with special postseason potential.
That’s why, no matter how much success comes, Knight remains tight-lipped and focused on keeping his young team locked in.
And his resume speaks for itself.
“We must execute the routine plays and put ourselves in a position to be successful,” Knight said. “It’s a very good league up and down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.