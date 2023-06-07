SHENANDOAH — With two runners on, two outs, and a one-run cushion in the top of the sixth, Page County needed a stop.
At the plate was Poquoson’s Taylor Jones, who drilled a fly ball to right fielder Arianna Roudabush. The junior was there just in time to snag the out and get the Panthers out of the jam.
“That was big,” Page County head coach Alan Knight said. “I thought right when it was hit, I thought it might be over her head. It was really big, because if she didn’t make the catch, it would’ve been at least a tie ballgame and maybe more than that.”
Panthers pitching ace Bailee Gaskins proceeded to contribute an RBI double in the bottom half of the sixth and closed the game in the circle to secure the Panthers a 3-1 victory over the Lady Islanders Tuesday at PCHS in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball state quarterfinals.
Roudabush felt relieved to bail her team out of the situation and recounted what was going through her mind when she came up with one of the biggest catches of her career.
“If I don’t catch this, we’re going to lose,” Roudabush said. “I was so thankful for [junior center fielder Adryn Martin], because she was talking to me [and] telling me to go back. I was just thinking, ‘I’ve got to catch this ball.’ I went straight back, and thank goodness I caught it, or else I don’t know what would’ve happened.”
The Panthers punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the second straight year. Knight said it means everything to his girls to make the trip back to Salem and have another crack at the state title.
“It’s about them,” Knight said. “We’re in the semifinals again [and] it’s a great experience for them.”
Tuesday’s game was a stalemate until Page County first baseman Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford signee, scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth. Martin followed up in the fifth inning by slamming a solo home run to center field. Poquoson put up a run off a single in the sixth, but Roudabush’s clutch catch stopped its momentum.
Gaskins impressed again in the circle, tossing 119 pitches for 12 strikeouts. Roudabush said a mutual trust between Gaskins and the rest of the team leads them to be successful.
“Bailee’s a stud, especially in the circle,” Roudabush said. “She knows that we’re behind her, and we know that she’s got us. Once we score a few runs, we know we’re good.”
Gaskins admitted she struggled in the late innings, but as long as they score runs and the defense makes plays, that’s all that matters to her.
“I started getting a little wild and had too many walks,” Gaskins said. “My defense came up big and helped me get outs, and it’s huge. As long as we score more runs than the other team, then it’s good.”
Gaskins has been to this point before and knows what she’s in for. Aside from the game itself, Gaskins said the state semifinals are a great time to spend with the team, and she’s looking forward to having that time again.
“It’s just a fun experience,” Gaskins said. “I’m glad we get to experience it again, and the new girls get to experience it this year.”
The Panthers (24-3) will take on Tazewell in the semifinals Friday. Tuesday marked Page County’s final home game of the year, and the Panthers fans came in droves to support.
Gaskins is thankful to see Page’s tight-knit community come out and support the team as they vie for another shot at the Class 2 state crown.
“There’s so many people who don’t have kids on the team, and they show up every game cheering for us,” Gaskins said. “They want it, and it means everything to me to have the support of this community behind me.”
