One of the most storied programs in the Shenandoah Valley is suddenly heating up at the right time.
Fourth-seeded Page County racked up 14 hits as a team and got a stellar relief outing out of junior Jordan Foster, upsetting No. 1 Madison County 9-7 in the Bull Run District baseball semifinals Tuesday.
With the road win, the Panthers advance to Thursday's district title game at No. 2 East Rockingham.
Early on, it looked like the Mountaineers may run away with it after jumping out to a four-run lead through two innings, but Page County responded with a four-run fourth to even the score up.
The two teams then exchanged a run over the next full frame before an RBI single from sophomore infielder Tyler Shifflett suddenly gave the Panthers an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
In the seventh, senior catcher Everett Foltz added an insurance run with an infield single that scored senior infielder Adam Short and made it a 9-7 lead, and Foster was sharp to finish the contest.
Foster tossed 5.1 relief frames, giving up one run on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
At the plate for Page (10-12), Shifflett was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the leadoff spot, while Short also was 3-for-4 with a triple, a pair of runs scored, and an RBI in the impressive upset victory.
Sean Cave, a junior, was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while senior Jacob Williams was also 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs. Foster and senior outfielder Gunnar Strickler each had RBI doubles.
The Panthers will take on the Eagles for the district championship at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.