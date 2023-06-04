SHENANDOAH — Page County is the top team in Region 2B for the second straight season.
Radford signee Jocelyne Rinker’s two home runs, along with junior Bailee Gaskins’ eight-strikeout outing, helped lead the top-seeded Panthers to a 6-0 shutout of seventh-seeded Strasburg on Friday at PCHS to claim the Region 2B Championship for the second consecutive year.
Panthers veteran head coach Alan Knight felt his team executed the fundamentals, something they’ve done exceptionally well the last two weeks as the team aims for another run to the Class 2 state title game. Knight said it’s meaningful whenever they can hold up a championship trophy.
“It’s huge any time you can win a championship,” Knight said. “Whether it be a district regular season, a tournament, or in this case a region championship, it’s a step in the process.”
Gaskins tossed yet another complete game for Page County Friday, allowing only four hits to go with the eight punchouts. The junior said winning a regional title was essentially expected going into this year, and now, it’ll pay benefits heading into the Virginia High School League Class 2 tournament.
“It’s huge because now we can play at home on Tuesday,” Gaskins said. “We don’t have to make a two, three, four-hour drive, which is nice, because no one likes riding the bus much. It’s huge. The community comes out and wants it just as much as we do. We get so much support from our county, and it’s just amazing to go to this school and play here.”
Rinker doubled in the first inning for the first hit of the game, later scoring on a sacrifice fly to put the first run on the board.
In the third frame, the senior nailed her first homer, a two-run shot. Junior Emme Baugher helped add to the lead that inning with an RBI double.
Rinker drilled another two-run bomb in the fourth inning, driving in junior Adryn Martin for the score as well. Rinker said it was a great feeling to send not one but two balls over the fence.
“I haven’t done that in a while, so it was pretty exciting,” Rinker said. “It’s a great feeling to come through like that for my team.”
Knight applauded Rinker for playing a pivotal role in earning the win and noted it always seems to be one out of his lineup that can rise to the occasion.
On Friday, that was Rinker.
“It always seems to be somebody, so that’s good,” Knight said. “The first home run was huge, because that gave us that nice little cushion. The second was just a bonus.”
Rinker said another regional crown means a lot to her, especially being able to attain it in her senior season. More importantly, she’s grateful to get to do so with the teammates she has.
“I’m just glad that I get to experience it with this team,” Rinker said. “I’m really glad we’ve come together as a team to be able to play the way we have been.”
Junior Arianna Roudabush and freshman Ali Purdham each notched a triple for Page County, while sophomore Emma Lucas contributed two hits. Strasburg’s Ava Mayhew tossed 3.2 innings and struck out four, while Kiersten Wiseley pitched 2.1 innings of relief, fanning four strikeouts.
Page County’s defense clamped down well again Friday and took runs away from Strasburg (16-8), not the least of which was Martin making a throw from center field in time to Lucas, the catcher, to tag out Arleigh Mason at home.
Gaskins said their defense is playing at their best heading into the state tournament.
“They’re coming up big,” Gaskins said. “Adryn’s making dimes from the outfield to home, throwing out people and saving runs. They’re doing all I can ask them to do, and it’s really helpful having them behind me.”
The Panthers (23-3) will host Poquoson Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2 state tournament. After losing in the state finals a year ago, there’s added motivation to return to Salem for revenge, but Knight believes they’re just as motivated as anybody to chase after the state title.
“Luckily for us, we’ve been there,” Knight said. “It’s one game at a time. Tuesday’s big. … I like playing at home, [so] we’ll see how well we’ll do on Tuesday. If we play like we’re capable of, I think we’ve got a chance.”
