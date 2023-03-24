Samuel Vandrey, a senior, tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout, walking two and striking out 12 as Rappahannock County handed Page County its first loss of the season with a 5-0 shutout in Bull Run District baseball action at RCHS on Thursday.
Senior catcher Everett Foltz had a triple for the Panthers, and that served as the lone hit of the evening for the visiting team.
Jordan Foster, a junior pitcher, tossed a solid game despite taking the loss, giving up five runs — only two earned — on five hits and a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings on the mound.
Page County (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run) is back in action Monday with a big non-conference rematch on the road at Warren County.
