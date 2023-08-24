SHENANDOAH — Panthers head coach James May first met his starting quarterback in the unlikeliest of ways.
“The first recollection I have of Hunter [Pettit] was when he was an eighth grader playing freshman football,” May said. “He came up to the field [with] blood running out of his hands.”
Pettit recounts the story, too, and gets a laugh out of remembering how he met who would be the head coach for his senior football season.
“I was taking a drink out of a water faucet,” Pettit said. “My friend closed it on me to try and cut off the water for me, but my finger was in where it closed, and it just smashed my finger.”
May said he wasn’t sure if that eighth-grade kid would turn out to be a football player.
Fast forward, and Pettit and the Panthers are getting set to take the field Friday at Washington for their first game of the season.
Pettit has come out of the shadows over the last few years, May said, and is coming off a significant knee injury last season. May said Pettit has worked extremely hard to be in the position he’s in and expects him to do well for Page County this season.
May described Pettit as a talker, adding that he convinced the coaching staff through confidence and promises that he was the guy to be behind center for their team.
“Like most quarterbacks, he thinks a lot of himself,” May said with a chuckle. “He convinced us what he was saying [in that] he’s the real deal. There’s nothing wrong with confidence at all.”
Pettit has gone through trials and tribulations to reach the starting quarterback spot, and looking back, he wishes he had more time. It took a lot of hard work to earn his stripes, but as a senior, Pettit knows he’s on borrowed time.
“I wish I was still three years behind,” Pettit said. “Putting in more work than what I was, trying harder, and everything because this is the last time we’ll be able to do it together.”
May feels they’re often looked at as a “second-rate” program but that Pettit never looks at himself as a second-rate player. May has seen his team show flashes of pulling themselves out of that stigma and attests it to the team buying into Pettit’s mindset.
“He says all the time that we can win any game we play in,” May said. “If we’re solid and cut out the mistakes, we can compete with anybody. I really believe that, and the rest of the team believes it as well.”
May believes Pettit’s best quality as a quarterback is his likeability, in that he practices what he preaches and leads the team with maturity.
“If he wants to be tough, he expects you to be tough and he shows you that he’s tough,” May said. “He doesn’t talk down to people. … He goes about being a leader the right way.”
Pettit comes to practice every day wanting to play hard, and he expects the same in return from his teammates. With a rather small team, Pettit knows everyone must give 100 percent effort.
“If one person’s not doing their hardest, it just doesn’t make it a good practice with only 25 guys,” Pettit said. “I like to push everybody to their best. Quarterbacks are usually the leader, the one in the huddle talking. I keep everybody in line, keep everybody straight, [and] just make sure everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Pettit wants everyone to be better and will do whatever it takes to take the program to new heights. Pettit described what it feels like to be a leader on a team and someone that everyone looks to for advice or motivation.
“It feels great,” Pettit said. “I used to be some little short kid nobody talked to. Now, you put the work in and you want to help everybody, and everybody wants to help you.”
Pettit is determined to go out on a high note in his senior season but wants to cherish the journey while it lasts. He looks forward to taking the season step-by-step with whatever it may bring.
“We’re all going to try and have a good season,” Pettit said. “I’m going to try and enjoy play-by-play, not rush anything, take it slow, [and] one game at a time.”
