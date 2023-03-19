In Shenandoah on Friday, senior outfielder Hayden Plum went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs from the leadoff spot as Page County earned a big-time 8-5 non-district victory over Warren County.
Junior reliever Jordan Foster came in during the third inning and tossed 4.1 innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits and a walk while racking up eight strikeouts.
Also for the Panthers, senior catcher Everett Foltz was 2-for-3 at the plate, while junior infielder Noah Lucas had an RBI double, and Foster also added a double to his day.
Sean Cave, a junior outfielder, had an RBI single for Page, while Colby Cave, a junior first baseman, also chipped in with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI in the victory.
The Panthers (2-0), who stole six bases in the victory on Friday, will return to action Tuesday with their Bull Run District opener against rival Luray at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.