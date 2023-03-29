Colby Cave, a junior, tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout, walking two and striking out seven as Page County snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 Bull Run District victory over Mountain View in prep baseball in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the first two innings, with senior second baseman Adam Short and senior left fielder Jacob Williams each finishing with RBI hits to lead the way.
Sophomore third baseman Tyler Shifflett added a single and a run scored in the leadoff spot for Page, while senior right fielder Gunnar Strickler provided a single and a run scored as well.
For the Generals, sophomore Seth Moomaw had the lone hit.
Ayden Reynard, another sophomore, tossed three no-hit, scoreless innings in relief, walking three and striking out five.
The Panthers (4-2, 3-1 Bull Run) are back in action Friday at district opponent Madison County, while the Generals (1-4, 1-2 Bull Run) host Central in a league contest that same evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.